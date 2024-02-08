PLANET FITNESS, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 22, 2024

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter financial results on a conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. Investors may also obtain a dial-in number and passcode by following the pre-registration link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I10943

For those unable to participate in the live call, a digital recording will be available within two hours following the call and will remain available through midnight Thursday, February 29, 2024. To access the replay, please call 1-800-770-2030 (Toll-Free) or 1-609-800-9909 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 10943.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

