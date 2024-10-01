PLANET FITNESS IS THE STRONG CHOICE - JOIN NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 10 FOR $1 DOWN AND CANCEL ANYTIME

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get strong this fall and join now with a special limited-time offer. Beginning today through October 10, new members can join Planet Fitness for just $1 down and $15 a month with the option to cancel at any time*. Find the nearest club or join online here.

To help all fitness levels feel their best, Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage has developed a timely workout to help you focus on getting stronger this fall:

Autumn Posture Improvers Good Mornings: Stand with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hips while keeping your back straight, lowering your upper body until parallel to the floor, then return to standing. Scarecrow Scapula Retraction: Raise arms to shoulder height with elbows bent at 90 degrees, then squeeze your shoulder blades together, holding briefly before releasing.

Strengthening Exercises for the Harvest Season Overhead Shoulder Press: Start with weights at shoulder level, then push them straight up overhead until arms are fully extended, and lower back down. Triceps Extension: Hold a weight behind your head with both hands, then extend your arms upward, straightening at the elbows before lowering back down.

Cardiovascular Fitness for Crisp Fall Days Plyo Jacks: Start in a standing position, then jump your feet out wide while raising your arms overhead, then jump back to the starting position. A-Skips: While moving forward, alternate bringing knees up high towards your chest, with a slight hop on the standing leg for each step.



"Fall is the perfect time to re-prioritize your health and wellbeing, and Planet Fitness is the strong choice providing a high-quality experience at an accessible cost," stated Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "With a wide variety of strength and cardio equipment, Planet Fitness offers a welcoming, Judgement Free fitness community for all levels making your personal goals attainable no matter where you are in your fitness journey."

Regular exercise, particularly strength training, offers numerous health benefits that extend far beyond physical appearance or building muscle and is also proven to be the key to long-term health. Recent studies continue to reinforce that regular exercise can significantly improve overall health and well-being. According to the American Heart Association, adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity combined with 2-3 days of strength training per week, along with balance and flexibility exercises [1]. Additionally, new research suggests that one year of heavy strength training can offer four years of benefits [2]. At Planet Fitness, members have access to a wide range of strength training equipment and resources, making it easier than ever to incorporate these vital exercises into their routines and reap the numerous health benefits.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

