Planet Fitness Named to Fortune's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, today announced it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, ranking 58 among the world's top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns.

Planet Fitness recently announced its 50th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales, ending the second quarter with 1,859 stores system-wide. The Company has more than more than 14 million members and expects to open between 250 and 260 new locations system-wide in 2019, a record for the brand.

"We are excited to join Fortune's Fastest-Growing list this year, a year in which more Planet Fitness locations were opened during the first six months than in any year in our history," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "I am very proud of the incredible work being done across our system by our franchisees, corporate staff, and store team members. I'd like to especially acknowledge our dedicated and passionate franchisee partners who continue to reinvest in expanding their footprint across the country and beyond, which has allowed us to successfully execute on our strategic and aggressive development plans."

According to Fortune, the 2019 ranking of the world's top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns provides a snapshot of the trends driving the global economy. The average age of the companies on this year's list is 38 years old. But they have all been market winners, with an average annual return of 29% over the past three years vs. 14% for the S&P 500. To learn more about Fortune magazine's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, click here.

A leader in the fitness industry and franchising, Planet Fitness was recently ranked sixth on Forbes 2019 list of 'America's Best Franchises' which ranks brands on health and appeal. The Company also placed ninth on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Fastest Growing Franchises' list which measures companies' ability to scale fast and take their franchisees to the next level, and seventh on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Franchise 500' list.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

