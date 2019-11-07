Planet Fitness Names Jeremy Tucker Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to joining Planet Fitness, Tucker was Vice President, Marketing Communications & Media for Nissan North America where he served as the U.S. head of marketing and a key member of the executive leadership team. Previously, he served as Vice President, Strategic Marketing for The Walt Disney Company where he oversaw marketing strategy across a market-leading portfolio of entertainment franchises. Prior to that, he held a number of marketing leadership positions at PepsiCo, where he was responsible for national brand innovation, digital and social media strategy, and breakthrough brand partnerships.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy to the Planet Fitness family and to further strengthen our marketing efforts," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness. "Jeremy brings nearly 20 years of experience across large-scale, global industries to our brand. His successful track record of driving quantifiable and long-term business results through actionable consumer engagement will be a significant asset as we continue to enhance our national and local marketing synergies and reinforce the attractiveness of the Planet Fitness brand and concept."

"I am thrilled to join Planet Fitness at such an exciting time in its history and to have the opportunity to further elevate this highly relatable and recognizable brand that so many consumers love. It's clear that the Company has a substantial runway ahead and I'm eager to partner with Chris and the leadership team to help fuel the brand's next phase of growth," said Tucker.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

