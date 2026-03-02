PLANET FITNESS PARTNERS WITH DICK VITALE AND COLLEGE BASKETBALL STARS TO HELP FANS REBOUND AND RECOVER DURING BASKETBALL'S BIGGEST MONTH

Mobile Black Card Spa® bus will once again make stops across the country to help fans stay strong and recover as they cheer on their favorite teams

HAMPTON, N.H., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is helping everyone rebound and recover from the upsets, wins and losses of basketball's biggest month. This season is filled with thrilling moments that captivate fans and push athletes to their limits, but with that excitement comes real physical strain and emotional highs and lows. In fact, studies show that watching sports can increase a spectator's heart rate to the equivalent of vigorous exercise*, making it even more important to prioritize recovery. Planet Fitness is here to support that entire journey and highlight the importance of staying strong through recovery for both fans and players.

The Rebound & Recover Mobile Black Card Spa® bus will be making its way through select college campuses for the second year in a row, extending our recovery experience beyond the gym, giving fans and players a place to recover and take care of their bodies and minds so they can be at full strength for the busiest time of the season.

The bus will be equipped with PF Black Card® amenities for fans to experience, including a HydroMassage bed, massage chair and CryoLounge+ lounger.

"March basketball brings unparalleled excitement, but also immense physical and emotional investment from fans and athletes alike," said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "Beyond providing a high-value, affordable experience and environment for all fitness levels to get stronger, our Black Card Spa® and Rebound & Recover bus serve as a space to de-stress and prioritize recovery."

Planet Fitness has once again teamed up with College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale, who knows firsthand how important it is to prioritize your recovery during the March basketball season.

"March can wear you out – and not just if you're a basketball player," said Vitale. "That's why I love going to the Planet Fitness Black Card Spa® to recharge. It's vital to recover so you can keep bringing the same energy, game after game. Planet Fitness has you covered, baby!"

Rebound & Recover Like Your Favorite College Basketball Players

To help fans this season, NCAA women's basketball champion Azzi Fudd and college basketball star Elliot Cadeau are also sharing their favorite ways to recover in the Black Card Spa®.

"The intensity of a big game and what we do on the court is exhilarating, but it can take a toll," said Fudd. "I'm excited to partner with Planet Fitness during such an important time in my career. Their Black Card Spa® amenities like the HydroMassage beds have been a game changer for my recovery and mental well-being."

"The Black Card Spa® offers incredible ways to recover, including my favorite – the massage chairs," said Cadeau. "I'm partnering with Planet Fitness to show fans that taking care of your body and mind off the court is key to staying at the top of your game."

The mobile Black Card Spa® will visit select college campuses and areas near major basketball tournament locations this spring, including University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), and University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI). Follow Planet Fitness on social media to see more tour locations announced and exactly where the mobile Black Card Spa® will be before and after the games.

From now until March 13, new members can sign up for the PF Black Card® and get their first month free when they join for just $1 down, $24.99 a month**. For more information on Planet Fitness and to find a club near you, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

