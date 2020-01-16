Planet Fitness Ranked #7 In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has been ranked number seven in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"It is an honor to hold the highest ranking for a fitness brand on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. This recognition demonstrates our brand strength and growth as the industry leader," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued expansion and positioning in the industry is credited to our dedicated franchisees, their ongoing investment in the brand and commitment to the Judgement Free Zone."

Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees.

This announcement comes following Planet Fitness' fifth year on the global stage as the premier sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration and the recent announcement of its 2,000th store opening milestone. A leader in the fitness industry and franchising, Planet Fitness was named to Fortune magazine's 2019 '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' list and Forbes 2019 list of 'America's Best Franchises'. Additionally, the Company was named to Newsweek's 2019 list of America's Best Companies for Customer Service, and placed ninth on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Fastest Growing Franchises' list, which measures companies' ability to scale fast and take their franchisees to the next level.

Planet Fitness offers extremely low membership fees starting at just $10 a month, a high-quality experience, and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, free fitness training included with every membership, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

