Planet Fitness Reaches $5 Million Fundraising Milestone Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, announced today that together with its franchisees, partners and members, it has raised more than $5 million since 2016 for its nonprofit partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This fundraising effort is made possible through Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness among youth.

From September 1 – 30, Planet Fitness raised $1 million thanks to generous donations from its members, franchisees and partners. During the campaign, members were invited to make donations at the front desk of Planet Fitness clubs and online. Funds raised support Judgement Free Generation programs, such as anti-bullying and pro-kindness trainings for Boys & Girls Club professionals and youth as well as scholarships for Boys & Girls Club teen leaders who embody the values of kindness and acceptance. Since 2016, the company and its franchisees have also built more than 25 judgement-free mini fitness centers in Boys & Girls Clubs in select locations across the U.S.

"We are committed to creating spaces of kindness, inclusion and acceptance throughout every single one of our Clubs," said Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO Jim Clark. "We sincerely appreciate Planet Fitness' continued support and partnership in this mission."



Studies show that about 1 in 5 students ages 12 – 18 have experienced bullying nationwide*, with the most commonly-reported types of bullying including verbal harassment (79 percent), social harassment (50 percent), physical bullying (29 percent) and cyberbullying (25 percent).** Together, Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are addressing this important issue and are committed to continue making headway in fostering safe, inclusive environments for today's youth.



"One young person being bullied is too many," said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness CEO. "As the home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness is committed to supporting this cause and helping to shape a judgement free generation."

To learn more about The Judgement Free Generation and Planet Fitness' pro-kindness movement, please visit givingback.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at http://www.bgca.org/facebook and http://bgca.org/twitter.

