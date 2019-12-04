Planet Fitness Returns As Presenting Sponsor Of Times Square's Iconic New Year's Eve Celebration

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, announced today that it will again play host to the biggest party on the planet on New Year's Eve. In partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the Judgement Free Zone® is returning as the presenting sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration for the fifth consecutive year.

Approximately one million revelers in Times Square will ring in a "Judgement Free" 2020 with festive New Year's Eve party hats complete with ombré-style purple and yellow sequins – the brand's signature colors. Planet Fitness will also be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network – with a presence in New York and Los Angeles – as well as on the Times Square's 2020 webcast throughout the night.

"We couldn't imagine ringing in the New Year without taking part in Times Square's legendary New Year's Eve celebration," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. "Health and wellness is more top of mind for consumers today than ever before and, as the leader in affordable, non-intimidating fitness, there's no better place to start your fitness journey than Planet Fitness. We've been rewriting the rules of fitness for nearly 30 years, and we look forward to welcoming everyone into the Judgement Free Zone to tackle their fitness goals – no matter how big or how small – in 2020 and beyond."

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet Fitness back as the Presenting Sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "We look forward to seeing Times Square transform into a sea of purple and yellow as we ring in the New Year."

In addition to its sponsorship on the big night, Planet Fitness invites everyone to submit their Confetti Wishes, a heartfelt "wish" for the New Year, at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square now through Sunday, Dec. 29. Each wish will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will fly over Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"We look forward to once again ringing in the New Year with Planet Fitness as our presenting sponsor," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. "As people from around the world tune in to watch the ball drop, they will be greeted by a wave of purple and yellow across Times Square."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low membership fees starting at just $10 a month and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, free fitness instruction with every membership, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to more than 1,890 Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs, and more. To find a Planet Fitness club near you, visit PlanetFitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball. For more information about Times Square New Year's Eve, visit www.TimesSquareNYC.org. To join the Times Square New Year's Eve conversation on Twitter, follow #BallDrop.

