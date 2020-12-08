Planet Fitness "Smashes" The Year-That-Just-Won't-End With Limited Edition Piñatas Perfect For Any At-Home New Year's Eve "Bash"

Available now for only $20.21 on PFStore.com , each of the 100 limited edition party packs includes Planet Fitness swag, special sweet treats, celebratory confetti and two exclusive New Year's Eve hats. Plus, 21 primed-to-be-pulverized piñatas include a free one-year PF Black Card® membership to the Judgement Free Zone® tucked away inside.

"This year has been challenging for everyone, and releasing frustrations and stress in a fun and safe way with our piñata party packs will help everyone move forward – and actively put 2020 behind us with a 'bang,'" said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "In taking a few swings to release the mental and physical stress we've all been carrying for months, we can ring in a Judgement Free 2021 with hope and inspiration, ready to get moving and stay moving in the new year and beyond."

In addition to being presenting sponsor of Times Square's iconic New Year's Eve celebration for six consecutive years, Planet Fitness is for the first time this year a proud partner of Good Riddance Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 28 with a larger than life piñata in the heart of Times Square (or digitally via TSQ.org and on social media using #GoodRiddanceDay). Planet Fitness wants to help everyone say "good riddance" to 2020 by getting out their frustrations – figuratively speaking – in a big way, encouraging everyone to put the past behind them and look forward to a promising year ahead.

Mental and physical health are more important now than ever, and Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a Judgement Free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as touchless check-in, physical distancing measures, robust cleaning and sanitization, and enhanced digital features such as a crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app – allowing members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house. The free Planet Fitness app, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To say goodbye to 2020 (while getting moving in 2021) and purchase one of Planet Fitness' limited-edition piñata party packs, please visit PFStore.com*.

* Orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 21 in order to ensure delivery before Thursday, Dec. 31.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball. For more information about Times Square New Year's Eve, visit www.TimesSquareNYC.org. To join the Times Square New Year's Eve conversation on Twitter, follow #BallDrop.

