Planet Fitness Study Finds More Than Three In Four Americans (77 Percent) Say The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Negatively Impacted Their Overall Health

Results from a national study**, commissioned by Planet Fitness this April, show more than three in four (77 percent) Americans report that at least one aspect of their overall health and wellbeing has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The American Psychological Association similarly found*** that more than half of U.S. adults (53 percent) have been less physically active than they wanted to be since the pandemic started, with a majority (61 percent) experiencing undesired weight changes, averaging 28 to 41 pounds gained.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, with Planet Fitness finding that 92 percent of impacted Americans noting they are proactively doing at least one thing to improve their mental health.

As a leader in health and fitness, Planet Fitness is making it possible for everyone to get active with the first month free for anyone who joins from May 3 – 12. New members pay $0 enrollment, then $10 a month, with no commitment and can cancel anytime, making fitness more accessible and affordable for all. New "Mind & Body Wellness Workouts" from Planet Fitness and iFit trainers are also available this month in the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike. From "Wellness Flow" and "De-Stress" workouts to a five-part "Total Wellness Series," each of these new routines – among the more than 500 other in-app exercises for all levels and interests – aims to help everyone get moving toward feeling great. Planet Fitness-curated "Cool Vibes Only" and "Motivation Station" playlists are also available via Spotify.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted so many of us both mentally and physically, the future is looking bright, and now is the time to get as many people moving as possible to improve our overall health and wellbeing," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Fitness is essential and, as the industry leader, Planet Fitness believes that everyone should have access to non-intimidating and affordable fitness. By offering everyone – yes everyone – a free month of fitness if they sign up today, we're making it possible for more people than ever to make positive changes in their lives. Our research shows that Americans want and need to improve their mental health, and we want to do all we can to inspire everyone to utilize fitness to do so."

Additional insights from Planet Fitness' national study include:

The Mind-Body Connection. Nearly nine in 10 (87 percent) Americans believe that their mental and physical wellness are co-dependent.

In light of the pandemic, close to three in five (56 percent) Americans say they haven't made their mental wellness a priority in the past year.

Among those whose mental wellness has been adversely affected, close to three in five (57 percent) feel disconnected from the things they once enjoyed. Many also feel out of touch from what makes them who they are (36 percent) or are unable to maintain emotionally healthy relationships with the important people in their lives (35 percent).

56 percent of Americans admit they feel stress and anxiety more than ever before. And among those whose mental wellness has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, close to one in two (49 percent) confess that they are more stressed than they are at peace.

"Exercise has never been more important in our fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States. "Supporting both mental and physical health is equally important but can be difficult, specifically during stressful times like the current pandemic. As vaccines set the stage for a future full of optimism, it's time we prepare ourselves for the journey ahead and make sure we're taking steps towards mental wellness now."

Planet Fitness encourages everyone to stay active and healthy, and the company has implemented numerous enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use (just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor area)

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer of first month free, $0 enrollment, then $10 a month, with no commitment and can cancel anytime for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

