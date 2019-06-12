Planet Fitness Study Finds That Love For The Dad Bod Continues To Rise In 2019, More Than Ever Before

HAMPTON, N.H., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, acknowledges and celebrates the "dad bod" – that comes in all shapes and sizes – ahead of Father's Day with new insights from a national study* commissioned by Planet Fitness. The results reveal there's an ever-increasing appreciation for and acceptance of the "dad bod" physique. This is the third year in which Planet Fitness has studied how American men and women feel about it, with data pointing to the consensus that it exudes more sexiness and confidence now than ever before.

There are a number of insights regarding how people feel about the "dad bod" overall, including how the sentiment compares year over year. For example, over 23 million men identify as having one – similar to those who said the same in 2018 – but this year more men believe that there is universal acceptance of the "dad bod" than in 2018 (71 percent vs. 63 percent). Both men and women associate the body type with positive traits as demonstrated by new survey insights, including:

Body Positivity on the Rise. More men with a "dad bod" this year in comparison to last year say:

Boosted Self-Esteem. Men who say their "dad bod" has improved their life this year claim their body type has helped them accept themselves (48 percent) or made them less concerned with their appearance (47 percent).

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone, we're proud to offer a comfortable environment for all of our members, regardless of body type," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "This Father's Day, Planet Fitness is challenging everyone, and not just dads, to be comfortable in their own skin and accept others for who they are."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®** membership for $21.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to find a club near you visit www.PlanetFitness.com.

*Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 2,217 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percent.

**Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

