PLANET FITNESS SUPPORTS LOCAL COMMUNITIES WITH ANNUAL 'FLEXING FOR GOOD' VOLUNTEER INITIATIVE

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, recently held its annual 'Flexing for Good' volunteer initiative. 'Flexing for Good' invites Planet Fitness team members and franchisees to come together and volunteer to make a positive impact in local communities across the country.

Throughout the program, team members and franchisees spent approximately 800 hours volunteering in their communities, collectively supporting local organizations both in person and virtually. These non-profits include Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation, Habitat for Humanity, Hire Heroes USA, Special Olympics, and numerous local food banks and hospitals.

Some examples of volunteer events include:

Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation: Collected trash on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

Collected trash on in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida , Universal Orlando Foundation Branch: Organized supplies and office space to help support ongoing activities

Organized supplies and office space to help support ongoing activities Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, New Hampshire : Filled backpacks with donated supplies for youth members heading back to school and cleaned several school buses

Filled backpacks with donated supplies for youth members heading back to school and cleaned several school buses Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, New Hampshire : Hosted a fitness and wellness event for youth to teach them about exercise, movement and the positive impact of fitness on physical and mental health

Hosted a fitness and wellness event for youth to teach them about exercise, movement and the positive impact of fitness on physical and mental health Hire Heroes USA : Offered virtual career support for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce with services such as mock interviews, resume reviews, and other mentoring services

Offered virtual career support for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce with services such as mock interviews, resume reviews, and other mentoring services New Hampshire Food Bank: Assisted with meal preparation to serve local families

Assisted with meal preparation to serve local families Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity: Helped build housing in Rochester, N.H. , for local community members

Helped build housing in , for local community members Special Olympics of New Hampshire : Organized supplies and resources to support ongoing activities

Organized supplies and resources to support ongoing activities St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Created hundreds of virtual cards for patients across the country

Notably, many Planet Fitness locations hosted in-club donation drives benefitting local chapters of the brand's national non-profit partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as well as several other community support organizations.

"At Planet Fitness, providing access to fitness and ensuring everyone feels welcome and supported both in our clubs and in our communities is core to what we stand for as a brand," said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "Our annual 'Flexing for Good' volunteer initiative provides team members with the opportunity to give back to the communities we serve, and we were thrilled to invite our franchisees and their teams to participate in the initiative with us this year."

Planet Fitness has been a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its Judgement Free Generation® initiative, donating more than $9.5 million since the partnership began in 2016. This month, the company is hosting its annual Fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of America across all Planet Fitness clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as through http://www.pfgives.com.

"The recent visit from the Planet Fitness team at our Greater Salem location was such an incredible experience for everyone in our organization, most importantly, the children we serve in our community," said Marco Abreu, Chief Executive Officer at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem. "The energy and enthusiasm their team brought to our Club that day was so inspiring and perfectly aligned with our shared values of health and wellness as essential parts of children's physical, mental and emotional development. We're so thankful to Planet Fitness and the positive impact they made during their visit."

For more information about Planet Fitness' purpose-driven efforts, visit planetfitness.com/pf-purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.