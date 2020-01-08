Planet Fitness to Present at the 2020 ICR Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that the Company will participate in the 2020 ICR Conference, held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

