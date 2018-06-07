HAMPTON, N.H., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock in Chicago. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the presentation and remain available for one year.
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-to-present-at-the-38th-annual-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-300661911.html
SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.
Share this article