Planet Fitness to Present at the 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock in Chicago. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the presentation and remain available for one year.