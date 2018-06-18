Planet Fitness to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Consumer Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Consumer Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the presentation and remain available for one year.