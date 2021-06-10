Planet Home Lending, LLC Hires Caleb Mittelstet as Executive Vice President, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales

MERIDEN, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has hired Caleb Mittelstet, AMP, as Executive Vice President, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales. A business builder well-known for profitably growing distributed retail channels, Mittelstet is also an expert sales coach and business mentor.

Caleb Mittelstet, Planet Home Lending, LLC, Executive Vice President, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales

"Caleb is a renowned retail builder, recruiter and channel developer," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Home Lending parent Planet Financial Group, LLC. "Our Distributed Retail originations have more than doubled year-over-year. With Caleb leading the channel, that growth momentum will accelerate."

Mittelstet has more than two decades of expertise leading and growing distributed retail channels. He has a proven track record of successfully expanding into new markets, increasing market share and recruiting outstanding originations and leadership professionals.

"I joined Planet Home Lending because its leadership understands the technology, loan products and programs retail producers need to take their volume to the next level," Mittelstet said. "I am energized by the opportunity to build the organization and work alongside the people within it. I love turning loan officers into top producers, branch managers into regional leaders and building industry-leading production teams."

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Mittelstet was Executive Vice President of Sales at Summit Funding, Inc. During his career, he has also had retail leadership positions at Pacific Union Financial, LLC, CMG Financial and PrimeLending.

Mittelstet has the Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association and earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science, magna cum laude, from Oklahoma State University.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com.

