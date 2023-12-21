Planet Home Lending Strengthens Construction Lending

Seasoned Expert Melony Harpe Elevates MLO, Branch Support

MERIDEN, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has enhanced its construction lending program by appointing Melony Harpe as Vice President, Construction Sales Manager. With more than 20 years of construction lending experience, Harpe's strategic approach will empower Planet's Mortgage Loan Officers and branches to increase their construction loan volume in 2024.

Planet Home Lending Vice President, Construction Sales Manager Melony Harpe
"We're excited to welcome Melony to the Planet Home Lending team," said Planet's President of Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "Her extensive experience in construction lending aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch support for our sales professionals."

In her new position, Harpe will serve as an advocate, working closely with mortgage loan officers to increase their sales of new home construction loans. By facilitating communication, resolving any issues that arise, and educating stakeholders, Harpe aims to create a seamless and efficient lending experience.

"We want MLOs and retail branches to feel confident and supported in their construction lending efforts," Harpe said. "My role is to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to navigate the complexities of construction lending and expand their connections with builders."

Harpe's skill set will play a crucial role in assessing and enhancing guidelines to increase the efficiency of Planet's construction lending. Her expertise extends beyond traditional one-time and two-time close construction loans, encompassing financing for manufactured and modular homes, major renovations, barndominiums, metal-framed homes, and custom homes.

"Melony's unique background in construction lending positions Planet to continue providing innovative and sustainable mortgage solutions," Bosley concluded. "We anticipate not only enhanced support for our Mortgage Loan Officers and retail branches but also a significant upswing in construction loan volume in the coming year. Melony is a key asset to the Planet Home Lending team, propelling us toward even greater success in 2024.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://planethomelending.com or https://phlcorrespondent.com/.

About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, New York, maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

Press:
Dona DeZube
Vice President, Communications
Planet Home Lending
[email protected]
(443) 263-2832 

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC

