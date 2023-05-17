Planet Home Lending Wins Freddie Mac's Home Possible RISE Award®

National lender honored for its excellence in helping low-income homebuyers

MERIDEN, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending has been named a 2023 winner of the Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Award ®, which recognizes lenders that are making great strides in helping low-income homebuyers through the Home Possible® loan program.

The honor is especially meaningful as it recognizes Planet's commitment to core values of supporting, strengthening and caring for people during the most important financial moments in life.

Now in its sixth year, the Home Possible RISE Award® (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence) program acknowledges lenders for helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges and achieve sustainable homeownership using Home Possible® home loans.

"Programs like Home Possible® help more people achieve their dream of owning a home," said Planet Home Lending President, Lending John Bosley. "We are honored to be a part of the program and are grateful Freddie Mac has given us opportunities to help so many people begin to build generational wealth through homeownership."

Home Possible® assists people who may not realize they can move from renting into homeownership, including renters with long-term roommates, seniors looking to downsize, first-time homebuyers, and people who need to use down payment assistance or co-signers.

