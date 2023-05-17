Planet Home Lending Wins Freddie Mac's Home Possible RISE Award®

News provided by

Planet Home Lending, LLC

17 May, 2023, 08:33 ET

National lender honored for its excellence in helping low-income homebuyers

MERIDEN, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending has been named a 2023 winner of the Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Award ®, which recognizes lenders that are making great strides in helping low-income homebuyers through the Home Possible® loan program.

The honor is especially meaningful as it recognizes Planet's commitment to core values of supporting, strengthening and caring for people during the most important financial moments in life.

Planet Home Lending President, Lending John Bosley
Planet Home Lending President, Lending John Bosley

Now in its sixth year, the Home Possible RISE Award® (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence) program acknowledges lenders for helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges and achieve sustainable homeownership using Home Possible® home loans.

"Programs like Home Possible® help more people achieve their dream of owning a home," said Planet Home Lending President, Lending John Bosley. "We are honored to be a part of the program and are grateful Freddie Mac has given us opportunities to help so many people begin to build generational wealth through homeownership."

Home Possible® assists people who may not realize they can move from renting into homeownership, including renters with long-term roommates, seniors looking to downsize, first-time homebuyers, and people who need to use down payment assistance or co-signers.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

Press:
Dona DeZube
Vice President, Communication
Planet Home Lending
[email protected] 
(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC

