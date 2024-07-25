Planet-X Brings Real-World Treasure Hunts to Xai Network

Free-to-play shooter treasure hunt game offers players chance to win Tesla Cybertruck and other substantial prizes via in-game quests

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced that Planet-X, a free-to-play extraction shooter treasure hunt game, will be joining the Xai blockchain ecosystem. The integration brings Planet-X's unique "hunt, extract, win" gameplay to Xai's growing network of games. Planet-X will also be participating in the widely successful Xai Vanguard: Genesis campaign this year.

Planet-X will offer players the chance to win substantial real-life prizes, such as a Tesla Cybertruck, through upcoming "hunt" events. These live treasure hunts allow players to compete against each other to find hidden treasure chests full of real-world prizes and in-game currency.

"We're excited to welcome Planet-X to the Xai ecosystem," said Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "Planet-X's innovative approach to gaming, combining real-world prizes with blockchain technology, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of web3 gaming. This partnership showcases the potential of the Xai platform to support and enhance cutting-edge gaming experiences."

"We're incredibly excited to be joining the Xai ecosystem, bringing our brand new gaming concept to the world driven by their L3 blockchain technology," said James, Founder of Planet-X. "Our team has been working hard on the game for 4 years to create a unique gaming experience which is not only fun, but offers substantial real world prizes as its core game-loop. With Xai's partnership, we're taking a huge step towards making Planet-X a social phenomenon, bringing web3 gaming to the masses."

Players will compete to earn two types of treasure chests: common yellow chests containing X-Tokens (the in-game currency), and rare red chests containing both X-Tokens and instant prize wins. Players can redeem their X-Tokens for prizes in the X-Vault, which is stocked with the latest products. As an added benefit, worldwide delivery for all redeemed prizes is completely free.

To participate in a hunt, players need to secure a free 'hunt pass', available in-app on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each hunt has a limited number of participants, adding to the excitement and competitiveness of the game.

The game is completely free to play, with optional in-game purchases available such as weapons and skins. Since its inception, Planet-X has already awarded over $50,000 in prize value to its players during its closed Beta phase.

Planet-X will be available shortly for download on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, in open beta. The game is currently in closed beta, with hunts taking place daily with their community.

For more information about Planet-X and to pre-register for the upcoming hunts, visit https://www.playplanetx.com/ .

About Planet-X

Planet-X is an indie game development studio founded by three passionate gamers. The studio has grown into a team of 25 talented individuals dedicated to building the world's biggest treasure hunt game. With industry veterans from renowned companies such as Adobe, EA, Disney, Marvel, Unity, MiniClip, SEGA, and Activision, Planet-X aims to create innovative gaming experiences that blend virtual gameplay with real-world rewards.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

