planetRE enhances Trusted Transaction Management by embedding Video Conference Recordings under Blockchain

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor for online real estate announced today of an addition of video collaboration and recording feature using Zoom®, Citrix® and others to its current flagship platform Transact.

Video conferencing is run today as a separate tool, decoupled from digital signing or any other online real estate business process. Legacy E-signs are further reduced to mechanized signing on behalf of consumers especially on mobile, with many standing the risk of not fully understanding what they are signing. With loss of face time due to pandemic, consumers more than ever need a collaborative environment with a trusted agent advisor on contracts, compliance and other matters.

This new feature enhances all parts of Transact - online disclosures, contracts, forms filling and E-signature to a whole new level by embedding video conferencing and immutable recordings. Digital Signing ceremony is enhanced with the ability for agents to invite participants for signing and web conference concurrently.

Digital Signatures are applied to combined document and video signing ceremony. So, neither can be tampered after signing; thereby creating a single trusted, immutable record for documents, participants under video evidence.. The trusted records including videos are vaulted for long term storage. They could be retrieved on demand by participants on a permission based access from the branded broker storage vault.

"Real Estate professionals can now operate with efficiency, high touch and compliance," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "The ability to add embedded video conferencing at any stage of the real estate transactions with immutable and retrievable video recordings is a huge step forward for the industry during the pandemic and beyond.".

