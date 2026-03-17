PlanMember Announces Newest Financial Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce SoCal Wealth Solutions (SoCal Wealth) in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

SoCal Wealth was founded by Scott Carlin. With over 30 years of industry experience, Scott and his team serve the needs of educators and other school employees within his community as well as a number of local businesses in the Southern California area. "We take pride in serving our community members and helping them effectively manage their hard-earned funds while navigating the complexities of retirement planning," says Scott. "In addition to helping clients plan for retirement, we also focus on delivering a full range of financial strategies designed to support our client's unique goals and build lasting generational wealth for their families."

PlanMember partners with Fringe Benefits Consortium (FBC) to offer the FBC Model Plan to school district employees in San Diego and San Bernardino counties. As an FBC-authorized financial advisor, Scott Carlin and SoCal Wealth offer not just retirement planning, but comprehensive financial solutions to help their clients navigate all of life's financial challenges. To learn more about SoCal Wealth Solutions, please visit SoCal Wealth - Retirement planning & financial strategy.

"The FBC-authorized financial advisors are a key component of our strategy to support school district employees in southern California," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "So we're really excited to welcome SoCal Wealth as our newest PlanMember Financial Center."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 25 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA. To learn more about PlanMember, please visit PlanMember Financial | Planning your future... today®.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. SoCal Wealth Solutions and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities