PlanMember Announces Partnership with Newport Group, Inc.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation, an independent provider of defined contribution services and solutions, has entered into a partnership with Newport Group, Inc. ("Newport") to offer the PlanMember Retirement and Investment Program: a complete suite of best-in-class solutions for plan sponsors and participants. Through this partnership, the PlanMember Retirement and Investment Program provides an integrated recordkeeping, compliance, consulting and trust solution that includes an open architecture investment offering, and superior communication, education, and financial planning services for plan participants.

The PlanMember-Newport partnership capitalizes on the strengths of both organizations, while offering a seamless experience to plan sponsors and their plan participants. This innovative service platform currently provides recordkeeping for over $150 billion in plan assets and provides defined contribution plan services to over 1,600,000 plan participants.

Brent Neese, PlanMember's Senior Vice President of Retirement Services, is enthusiastic about the partnership. "The combined PlanMember Newport retirement services offering will allow us to provide a fully integrated, independent retirement service solution with best-in-class investment advisory management, high touch one-on-one participant retirement planning, innovative web and mobile technology, and award-winning administrative services."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

