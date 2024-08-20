PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in San Diego, CA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of MPD Wealth as a new Financial Center in San Diego, CA. MPD Wealth will play a pivotal role in supporting the San Diego County and Imperial County schools Fringe Benefits Consortium (FBC) by promoting the FBC Model Plan for retirement to the employees of the FBC-member school districts.

The FBC Model Plan is a comprehensive retirement plan designed to meet the specific needs of school district employees. It offers a range of investment options, personalized wealth management services, and dedicated support to help participants build a secure retirement. MPD Wealth's involvement will enhance the delivery of these services, ensuring that FBC members receive the highest level of care and support.

Ron Culverson, Senior Vice President of Business Development for PlanMember Securities Corporation, expressed his excitement about the partnership. "We are thrilled to welcome MPD Wealth to the PlanMember family," says Culverson. "Their experience and commitment to retirement solutions will greatly benefit the employees of the FBC member school districts. In addition, MPD Wealth's collaboration with the FBC will help ensure that educators and staff have access to the best possible retirement planning resources, helping them secure a financially stable future."

MPD Wealth brings considerable experience and a deep understanding of the unique financial needs of educators and school employees. By partnering with the FBC, MPD Wealth will offer tailored retirement planning services and financial education programs designed to help employees maximize their retirement savings and achieve their long-term financial goals.

"Joining forces with PlanMember and the FBC allows us to extend our reach and provide essential financial services to those who dedicate their lives to education," says Kyle Riharb, owner of MPD Wealth. "We look forward to making a positive difference in the lives of educators and school employees throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties." To learn more about MPD Wealth, please visit https://www.planmember.com/mpdwealth/about-us/. To learn more about the FBC Model Plan, visit https://www.fbcmodelplan.com.

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 50 Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. MPD Wealth and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

