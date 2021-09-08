PLANOLY Hosts Pinterest Holiday Campaign Planning Event Series

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLANOLY, the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over five million users, is preparing marketers and small business owners to reach their goals this holiday season by hosting a Pinterest event series, PLANOLY Presents: Pin spirational Holidays . From tactical ways to reach new audiences to best practices for creating Pinterest-friendly content, workshop partners will teach attendees how to make the most of their Pinterest holiday campaigns.

"Pinterest is an essential part of the holiday marketing mix, but many marketers aren't aware that brands who start their holiday campaigns earlier in the season see better results on Pinterest," says Teresa Day, SVP of Marketing at PLANOLY. "We are thrilled for Pinterest to host the first workshop of the series because learning how to grow your business on Pinterest straight from the source is powerful."

Starting on September 14th, 2021, join PLANOLY for five weeks of free virtual social media workshops led by Pinterest experts. Find the full schedule listed below.

For the Pin: The Power of Pinterest ( September 14 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT ) - Lucy Matthews , Global Partnerships Manager, Pinterest

( @ ) - , Global Partnerships Manager, Pinterest Festive Feed: Leveraging Pinterest for Brand Discovery ( September 22 @ 12:00 p.m. EDT ) - Kate Ahl , Founder + CEO, Simple Pin Media

( @ ) - , Founder + CEO, Simple Pin Media #Moodboard: Creating Clickable Visual Content ( September 29 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT ) - Mercer Malakoff, Digital Content Associate, The Sill

( @ ) - Mercer Malakoff, Digital Content Associate, The Sill Gift of Growth: Planning Holiday Campaigns to Capture Sales ( October 6 @ 12:00 p.m. EDT ) - Vix Reitano , Founder and CEO, Agency 6B

( @ ) - , Founder and CEO, Agency Pin Planner: Stress Less, Plan Better This Holiday Season ( October 14 @ 12:00 p.m. EDT ) - Katrina Blair Sullivan , Blogger and Content Creator

With more than 450 million people using Pinterest every month to find ideas and inspire their next purchase, there's an untapped opportunity for marketers who haven't joined the platform yet. As an official partner of Pinterest, PLANOLY's Pin Planner tool helps implement a workflow that simplifies Pinterest content planning and creation - for those just getting started and Pinterest pros alike.

RSVP here to join and mark your (content) calendars for PLANOLY Presents: Pinspirational Holidays.

About PLANOLY



PLANOLY is the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over 5 million users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. PLANOLY is beautifully crafted to be simple, clean and easy to use. PLANOLY believes firmly in inclusivity and is thrilled to pave the way for brands, businesses and individuals of all backgrounds to carry out their digital marketing strategies seamlessly. To learn more, visit www.planoly.com , or follow @PLANOLY on Instagram.

SOURCE PLANOLY

Related Links

http://www.planoly.com

