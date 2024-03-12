PLANT CITY WELCOMES NEW LENNAR COMMUNITY - PARK EAST, BRINGING FIVE EXCITING SINGLE-FAMILY HOME DESIGNS TO EASTERN TAMPA

PLANT CITY, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Park East, a brand new, single-family, master-planned community in Plant City, Florida. Park East is conveniently located just minutes away from major highways, the new BayCare South Baptist Hospital and so much more.

Lennar is now selling at Park East, a brand new, single-family, master-planned community in Plant City, Florida. Homes at Park East range from 1,148 to 2,580 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature open-concept floorplans and offer Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® program, where the homebuilder’s most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home.

"Park East brings five new one- and two-story home designs and our trademark Lennar quality to eastern Tampa," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "Its wide range of bedroom configurations makes it easy for customers to find just the right home for their needs, in an area that offers a perfect mix of suburban life and close proximity to Downtown Tampa."

Homes at Park East range from 1,148 to 2,580 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Park East, this includes quartz countertops, ceramic tile throughout and stainless steel appliances, along with a host of other carefully curated interior design details.

Park East residents will enjoy a thoughtfully crafted amenity package including a future swimming pool, cabana and fully equipped playground. Pricing at Park East begins in the low $300,000s.

Children living at Park East will be served by the Hillsborough County School District.

Lennar is actively selling homes at Park East from the Welcome Home Center at its nearby North Park Isle community, at 3518 N. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, Florida.

A future Welcome Home Center is under construction for Park East at 2010 Victorious Falls Ave. in Plant City. For more information, call (877) 478-5429 or visit the Park East community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation