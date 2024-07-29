PLATINUM EQUITY SELLS BLUROC TO MOLLITIAM HOLDINGS

Divesture marks final exit of Platinum's Yak Access Investment

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the sale of BluRoc LLC to Mollitiam Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Northampton, Massachusetts, BluRoc is a provider of temporary and permanent access roads, midstream projects, renewable infrastructure, access matting, environmental controls, land clearing and bridge installation services.

BluRoc was previously owned by Yak Access, which Platinum Equity sold in March to United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) for approximately $1.1 billion in cash.

"We are grateful to the BluRoc team for their commitment to delivering superior access solutions to customers across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and beyond," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "BluRoc was a valuable contributor to our Yak investment and is well positioned for continued success under new ownership. We are proud of the work we did over the past six years and the value we created while navigating challenges posed by Covid-19 and fluctuations in the oil and gas market. Ultimately Yak and BluRoc emerged stronger, more capable and resilient businesses ready for the next chapter."

Jamie Moncur, President of BluRoc, expressed his gratitude: "We are deeply thankful to Platinum Equity for their unrivaled support throughout this journey. Their guidance and expertise have been invaluable. We are now equally excited about the new strength and opportunities this acquisition brings with Mollitiam Holdings. Together with the existing BluRoc leadership team, we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence and driving further innovation in access solutions."

Platinum Equity acquired a controlling stake in Yak in 2018 from Jones Companies and Beasley Forest Products.

Palm Tree served as financial advisor and Morgan Lewis provided legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the sale of BluRoc.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About BLUROC

In 2017, BLUROC was acquired by YAK ACCESS to provide access road and clearing services in the North East. BLUROC is a single-source access solution for even the most challenging terrain. In addition to building mat roads, BLUROC builds permanent and temporary access roads for power line construction, installs bridges, and provides land clearing services for all industries. Regardless of industry or location, we create roadways, bridges and various out of the box infrastructures to allow customers to successfully reach and complete their jobs.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity