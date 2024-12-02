PLATINUM EQUITY'S CREDIT TEAM LEADS ACQUISITION FINANCING FOR BRANDING IRON HOLDINGS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today it provided financing to Branding Iron Holdings in connection with Kingswood Capital Management's recent acquisition of the company.

Branding Iron is a leading provider of branded and private label protein products, with a core focus on frozen and refrigerated ground meats.

"We are pleased to provide Kingswood and Branding Iron an acquisition financing solution to support their long-term ambitions for the company," said Platinum Equity Co-Presidents Jacob Kotzubei and Louis Samson in a joint statement. "We know the business and the sector well and believe our industry experience makes us a valuable long-term partner."

Platinum Equity has experience in a range of food-related businesses and with protein products, in particular. The firm previously provided a financing solution to a protein processing business serving the retail, restaurant and foodservice channels.

The Branding Iron financing was led by Platinum Equity's dedicated credit team, which seeks opportunities to provide debt capital to companies for a variety of uses, including acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations.

"Our aim is to cultivate meaningful partnerships with borrowers and sponsors who can benefit from our financial resources and the breadth and depth of our operational capabilities," said Platinum Equity Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Michael Fabiano. "We believe Branding Iron is a great fit for our approach. The company has a strong management team, outstanding manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and an impressive roster of blue-chip customers."

Headquartered in Sauget, IL, Branding Iron provides a broad array of protein products for foodservice distributors, grocers and restaurants.

Platinum's credit team targets companies that generally have $15 to $75 million of EBITDA and are primarily based in North America.

Configure Partners served as Branding Iron's advisor in connection with the financing.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 29 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions and debt financings.

