Platinum Luxury Auctions Reports Record Year in 2025 and Industry-Leading Closing Rate of 80%

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions has reported 2025 as a record year for sales. The auction house contracted 29 multimillion-dollar properties for luxury auction® during the year and notched an 80% offered-to-closing rate, meaning the firm sold 80% of the properties it contracted for sale. That figure widely exceeds an industry closing average that historically hoovers near 45-60%, per the firm's research. Platinum also noted 2025 brought a measurable uptick in pre-auction sales – those triggered by the threat of an impending auction and that occur prior to the scheduled auction date – with those sales closing at an average of 91% of list price.

"While we achieved a firm record for annual offering volume in 2025, we were more pleased that per-sale performance remained exceptional" stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's Founder and President. "We don't focus on being the flashiest or largest luxury real estate auction company, but we'll consistently outrank competitors in pound-for-pound performance and pricing outcomes. We're confident in a spreadsheet-to-spreadsheet, dollar-to-dollar comparison with anyone."

Overall, 2025 was reported as a year of sluggish activity by many top real estate professionals, especially as compared to the preceding years of record brokerage activity fueled by the unprecedented buyer demand and soaring property prices of the COVID pandemic. "In Q2, 2021 through Q3, 2024, there simply wasn't as much auction inventory," noted David Ashcroft, Platinum's Managing Director. "Luxury properties – whether listed or not – were essentially selling themselves within days. With sales occurring so rapidly, a sales platform that offers expediency as one of its chief benefits is naturally in less demand."

Prevailing market factors – perhaps most notably, the enormously skewed leverage brokers were provided by pandemic-altered market dynamics – then changed significantly near the close of 2024, and previously rabid buyer appetites recalibrated. That recalibration heightened seller demand for Platinum's services, Ashcroft added.

Platinum's 29 offerings in 2025 included properties located throughout 9 states and 4 countries, ranging from Florida to Fiji. To date, the company's operating footprint includes 33 U.S. states and 15 countries, a geographic spread it has achieved while intentionally maintaining a lower-volume business model.

"We remain highly vested in properly managing annual transaction volume, as our quality-over-quantity approach ensures that our entire team of professionals invests maximum effort and focus on each property," according to Platinum's Vice President, Brett Ryan. "This careful management is key to the superior outcomes we deliver – a trade-off we're happy to make for our clients and brokerage partners."

The following is a summary of the most notable datapoints Platinum reported as part of its record year in 2025:

Platinum's 80% closing rate in 2025 applies to its 25 U.S. property offerings. This rate substantially exceeds the industry's average annual closing rate of approx. 45-60%, per Platinum's reporting.

Of the 29 total properties contracted in 2025, 4 were located outside of the U.S., in St. Lucia (1), the British Virgin Islands (2) and Fiji (1).

The auction house saw a 160% increase in pre-auction sales, which are auction-motivated sales consummated prior to the planned auction date. Historically accounting for 10% of Platinum's annual sales, this figure rose to 26% in 2025.

In addition to their increased occurrence, these pre-auction sales averaged 91% of list price, despite these properties having an average time-on-market of 16 months prior to auction, with little to no change in list price.

despite these properties having an average time-on-market of 16 months prior to auction, with little to no change in list price. 2025 was another year without an instance of auction buyer default or client litigation for Platinum, continuing the firm's unmatched record of maintaining a metric of "zero" in these categories since its founding. (Platinum tracks such metrics as meaningful auction data, given they are historically accurate indicators of poor auction management or performance, according to the firm).

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark for the term "luxury auction(s)." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 U.S. states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.78 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC