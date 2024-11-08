Plato Systems Showcases AI-Powered Factory of the Future at the NVIDIA AI Summit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the NVIDIA AI Summit , Plato Systems presented its collaborative work with NVIDIA and shared its vision for the future of manufacturing, showcasing innovations in sensor fusion, AI agents, and digital twin technology, and highlighting how these advancements are set to revolutionize the industry.

Aria Pezeshk, Co-Founder & CTO, Plato Systems

Adam Scraba, Director of Product Marketing, NVIDIA Metropolis

Adam Scraba of NVIDIA quantified the massive challenge facing the manufacturing industry, "You can't manage what you can't measure." Plato Systems has leveraged its Spatial Intelligence technology to deploy Vision Language Models (VLMs) that provide accurate self-service Vision Question Answering (VQA). This technology empowers various end users in factories to measure and manage different aspects of physical operations more effectively, driving significant improvements in efficiency and productivity. With these tools, factories can easily access, analyze, and aggregate data without needing in-house data specialists or going through expensive external solutions, delivering faster and more accurate insights for meaningful change.

Revolutionizing Physical Industries

Plato's unique technology holds the potential to unlock the untapped value of digital transformation in physical industries, which are essential to 40% of global GDP (as highlighted by Samsara ), by providing rapid feedback loops of operational insights that help boost operational efficiency and productivity in highly dynamic environments.

Advanced Spatial AI for Performance

Plato's Spatial AI platform digitizes physical operations and organizes vast operational data streams, providing actionable insights through sophisticated spatio-temporal pattern recognition. The breakthrough VQA tools are built on NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, and enable factories to harness the power of latest advances in AI to drive better performance.

Aria Pezeshk, Co-Founder & CTO of Plato Systems, emphasized:

"Our partnership with NVIDIA Metropolis has significantly accelerated our ability to adopt and deploy the latest advances in AI. The comprehensive tools and functionalities available within this ecosystem have streamlined our processes, allowing us to bring innovative solutions to our customers faster. As a result, our customers can leverage cutting-edge capabilities in LLMs and VLMs at scale and speed, transforming operations and enhancing their competitive edge."

About Plato Systems

Founded in 2019 as a Stanford spin-off, Plato Systems leads the application of Spatial AI in manufacturing, digitizing and analyzing complex operator-machine interactions. Their operational digital twin platform identifies root causes of systemic issues at scale, transforming Kaizen and compliance tracking. Major manufacturers across the U.S., Japan, and Mexico are using Plato's platform to boost capacity and productivity without increasing capital expenditures or labor costs.

