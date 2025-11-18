Playa Bowls Drops a Frosty New Winter Menu Made for Chilly Days

New Jersey's Original Acai Bowl Shop™ Warms Up the Season with Cozy Bowls, Holiday-Inspired Blends, and Festive Flavors

BELMAR, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop known for its vibrant bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is welcoming a berry bright holiday season with the debut of its latest limited-time offerings. The new menu puts a winter twist on Playa favorites, introducing fresh flavor combinations and cold-weather comfort across bowls, blends, and brews.

Available November 18 through the end of December, Playa Bowls' Winter Specials include:

Berry Good Morning Oatmeal Bowl : Brighten your day with this fruity favorite of steel-cut oatmeal topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, blueberries and a drizzle of honey for a naturally sweet boost.

: Brighten your day with this fruity favorite of steel-cut oatmeal topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, blueberries and a drizzle of honey for a naturally sweet boost. Banana Power Oatmeal Bowl : This wholesome and energizing protein-powered bowl features steel-cut oatmeal, chocolate protein, banana, blueberry flax granola, and creamy peanut butter.

: This wholesome and energizing protein-powered bowl features steel-cut oatmeal, chocolate protein, banana, blueberry flax granola, and creamy peanut butter. North Pole Acai Bowl : A festive take on Playa's classic acai base, layered with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberries, Nutella®, and crushed peppermint for the perfect mix of comfort and cool.

: A festive take on Playa's classic acai base, layered with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberries, Nutella®, and crushed peppermint for the perfect mix of comfort and cool. Avalanche Coconut Bowl: A snow-day dream with a tropical twist. Playa's coconut blend with blue spirulina and Cocowhip®, topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, walnuts, coconut flakes, and cinnamon.

A snow-day dream with a tropical twist. Playa's coconut blend with blue spirulina and Cocowhip®, topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, walnuts, coconut flakes, and cinnamon. Frosted Hazelnut Smoothie: A smooth blend of coconut, banana, cacao nibs, chocolate protein, coconut milk, and Nutella®, finished with a swirl of Cocowhip®. Think cozy hot cocoa vibes — only cooler.

A smooth blend of coconut, banana, cacao nibs, chocolate protein, coconut milk, and Nutella®, finished with a swirl of Cocowhip®. Think cozy hot cocoa vibes — only cooler. Peppermint Pick Me Up Cold Brew: Your morning cold brew, reimagined. Chicory coffee concentrate meets oat milk, sweet cream, and crushed peppermint, topped with Cocowhip® for a bright, creamy finish that's pure winter magic.

To kick off the season, Playa Rewards® Loyalty Members can enjoy $3 off all Winter Specials from November 18 through November 22, giving everyone the perfect excuse to try these limited-time offerings and find some cold weather comfort.

"Most winter menus go all-in on hot chocolate and heavy comfort food, but we wanted to bring something fresh, energizing, and true to our brand," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "These bowls and blends have all the cozy, nostalgic flavors people love this time of year — just with that bright, feel-good spin that keeps Playa, Playa."

In addition to the brand's winter specials, guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own, choosing from a variety of unique blends made with superfoods, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butter, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews, and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Guests can find the Winter Specials starting November 18 in shops nationwide, online, or through the Playa Bowls app — available for a limited time through December.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS:

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 28 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram for the latest news.

Playa Rewards is a Registered Trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC

NUTELLA® is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A.

Cocowhip® is a registered trademark of Turtle Mountain, LLC.

SOURCE Playa Bowls