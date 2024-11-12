PLAYA BOWLS ANNOUNCES NEW LIMITED-TIME WINTER MENU

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Launches Limited Time Seasonal Specials Starting on Nov. 14

BELMAR, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai and pitaya, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, has officially revealed its winter limited-time menu. These new seasonal specials are set to debut on Nov. 14 and continue through Feb. 3.

The limited-time menu will feature a delicious twist on the nostalgic flavors of winter such as peppermint and gingerbread. New menu items include:

North Pole Acai Bowl: Playa Acai with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, Nutella®, and crushed peppermint

Avalanche Coconut Bowl: Playa Coconut blend with blue spirulina topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry, walnuts, coconut flakes, and cinnamon

Gingerbread Smoothie 16oz & 20oz: Banana, vanilla protein, blueberry flax granola, gingerbread spice, cinnamon, and oat milk

Peppermint Mocha Sweet Cream Cold Brew 16oz & 20oz: Made with chicory coffee concentrate, Peppermint Mocha Sweet Cream, and oat milk

Gingerbread Protein Bites: Blueberry flax granola, peanut butter, honey, chia seeds, vanilla whey protein, brown sugar, and gingerbread spice

"Our guests love our seasonal menu, so we're thrilled to be introducing our new holiday menu that blends seamlessly with our signature offerings," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "Our specials are carefully designed with our guests in mind, capturing the cozy flavors of winter, and aligning with the healthy and fresh lifestyle that Playa Bowls embodies."

From Nov. 14 through Nov. 18, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from the brand's winter specials menu. The offer can be redeemed via Playa Bowls' mobile app, in shop, or online. To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand's mobile app.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 250 shops systemwide, operating in 23 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok . For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 250 shops nationwide that operate in 23 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok . For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com .

