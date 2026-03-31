Playa Bowls Celebrates National Acai Day with $5 Off Acai Bowls

The Brand That Built the Bowl Invites Guests to Enjoy the Iconic Superfruit on April 6

BELMAR, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading acai bowl shop, is inviting guests to celebrate National Acai Day together on Monday, April 6, with the acai energy building all weekend long. On Monday, Playa Rewards® Loyalty Members can enjoy $5 off any acai bowl at all participating locations nationwide, available all day while supplies last, valid in shop, online and in the Playa Bowls app.

As the seasons shift and guests come together for a holiday weekend, Playa Bowls invites everyone to enjoy acai, the small but mighty berry that turned a surf trip into a nationwide obsession.

"National Acai Day is always one of our favorite days of the year because it takes us back to how Playa started," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "Back in 2014, we were serving acai out of a small pop-up in front of a pizza shop, and now we've built this incredible community of acai lovers all over the country. Whether you've been with us since the early days or you're grabbing your first bowl, it's such a fun moment to celebrate together."

Playa Bowls sources its acai straight from Brazil, delivering the fresh, authentic flavor that has become the foundation of its menu. Naturally rich in antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats, acai is a feel-good way to fuel your day and the berry that started it all for Playa Bowls.

Guests can sign up for Playa Rewards® in-shop, online, or through the Playa Bowls app to redeem the National Acai Day offer and stay up to date on future promotions and monthly menu drops.

Founded by two surfers, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. They set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into nearly 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

Playa Rewards is a Registered Trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC

SOURCE Playa Bowls