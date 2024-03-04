PLAYA BOWLS DEBUTS NEW MANGO MENU

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Brings Back Goldie Mango and Unveils Three New Mango-Based Bowls

BELMAR, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has officially unveiled its new Mango Menu. The Playa Mango-based bowls will become permanent menu additions at all 200+ locations of the superfruit bowl concept, available starting March 4th.

The mango menu is made with fresh, sweet Alphonso Mangos sourced directly from India and features a different array of toppings, offering a unique way to enjoy the tropical bowls. Menu items include:

In celebration of the launch, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off any Mango Bowl from March 4th through March 8th. Post this

Goldie Mango : Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry and Nutella ®

: Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry and Nutella Mucho Mango : Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes and honey

: Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes and honey Mango Berry : Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, blueberry and honey

: Playa Mango topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, blueberry and honey Mango Power: Playa Mango blended with vanilla protein and topped with blueberry flax granola, banana and peanut butter

In celebration of the launch, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off any Mango Bowl from March 4th through March 8th. This juicy offer is redeemable in-shop, online or via Playa Bowls mobile app. To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand's mobile app.

"These newest menu additions, crafted with our Playa Mango base, are both flavorful and packed with vitamins and minerals that our customers can benefit from," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "It's incredible to see how our guests have fallen in love with the Playa Mango base that launched last year, and we can't wait for everyone to try our new bowls!"

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

Contact:

Isabella Bobillo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Playa Bowls