Playa Bowls Debuts Two Crush-Worthy Bowls for February

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Brand Brings Back Guest-Favorite Bae Bowl and Introduces New Tropical Crush for the Month of Love

BELMAR, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop known for its acai bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is launching two playful, sweet, limited-time superfruit bowls this February. Designed to bring love at first bite, the seasonal lineup is bursting with bright flavors and feel-good ingredients that are a perfect match for the season.

Available February 3 through March 2, guests can enjoy:

Bae Bowl 3.0 – Half Playa Pitaya® and half Stupid Cupid base (strawberry, banana, and coconut milk), topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, and Nutella®. Playa's most-loved bowl returns dressed up with a drizzle of Nutella® for an extra-sweet finish.





– Half Playa Pitaya® and half Stupid Cupid base (strawberry, banana, and coconut milk), topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, and Nutella®. Playa's most-loved bowl returns dressed up with a drizzle of Nutella® for an extra-sweet finish. Tropical Crush Bowl – A beachy blend of half Playa Pitaya® and half Playa Passion Fruit base, topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, mango, coco whip, and a drizzle of honey for a bright, tropical bite that brings sunshine to February days.

"February is the perfect moment for something sweet and celebratory, without losing sight of how you want to feel," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "With fresh fruit, nutrient-rich toppings, and better-for-you ingredients, these bowls deliver that feel-good balance in a way that's uniquely Playa."

To keep the romance alive all month long, Playa Bowls will roll out a series of limited-time offers, available in shops, through online ordering, and via the Playa Bowls app. Playa Rewards® Members can enjoy a launch-week offer to try the specials, along with BOGO bowls, additional promotions, and social media giveaways for even more Valentine's-inspired surprises.

In addition to the brand's February specials, guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own, choosing from a variety of unique blends made with superfoods, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butter, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews, and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 370 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/ .

While supplies last. NUTELLA® is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A. Playa Pitaya® is a registered trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. © 2026 Playa Bowls Franchisor. All rights reserved.

