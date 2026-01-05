Playa Bowls Starts the Protein Wave with Its First Dedicated High-Protein Menu

Nation's Leading Acai Bowl Shop Debuts Five High-Protein Smoothies & Bowls

Designed to Give Guests Craveable, Functional Fuel for the New Year

BELMAR, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading acai and superfruit bowl shop known for its vibrant bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is introducing a powerful new lineup of protein smoothies and bowls that blend the brand's signature fresh flavors with a satisfying protein boost. Now available at Playa Bowls shops nationwide, the Protein Wave menu is a power packed collection designed to support everyday wellness by fueling workouts, morning routines, and on-the-go days in a fun and flavorful way.

The new Protein Wave menu features three new smoothies and two bowls made with clean, real ingredients like fresh fruit, nut butters, coconut milk, and kale. Each product delivers 31 to 42 grams of protein, with both plant-based and whey options available. Guests can also customize any smoothie or bowl with added protein to fit their personal preferences and fueling needs. The lineup includes:

Protein Power Acai Bowl : Blending Playa Acai with chocolate protein for a satisfying spin, and topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, and a generous drizzle of peanut butter for a rich, energizing bite.

: Blending Playa Acai with chocolate protein for a satisfying spin, and topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, and a generous drizzle of peanut butter for a rich, energizing bite. Protein Tropical Acai Bowl : A bright and breezy blend of Playa Acai and chocolate protein, topped with blueberry flax granola, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and honey for a sunny twist that feels like a mini getaway.

: A bright and breezy blend of Playa Acai and chocolate protein, topped with blueberry flax granola, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and honey for a sunny twist that feels like a mini getaway. Tidal Wave Smoothie : This ocean-inspired blend features Playa's coconut base, banana, pineapple, vanilla protein, and blue spirulina, and is smoothed with coconut milk and finished with a swirl of Cocowhip®.

: This ocean-inspired blend features Playa's coconut base, banana, pineapple, vanilla protein, and blue spirulina, and is smoothed with coconut milk and finished with a swirl of Cocowhip®. Wellness Wave Smoothie: A clean, green pick-me-up! This smoothie features kale, pineapple, banana, and vanilla protein blended with coconut milk and topped with Cocowhip® for a light finish.

A clean, green pick-me-up! This smoothie features kale, pineapple, banana, and vanilla protein blended with coconut milk and topped with Cocowhip® for a light finish. Rise & Shine Smoothie: A morning must-have blended with banana, blueberry, vanilla protein, peanut butter, coconut milk, and blueberry flax granola for a naturally energizing start to the day.

"When I started Playa Bowls, it was rooted in a simple belief that feeling good should be easy, enjoyable, and accessible," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "Protein Wave builds on that foundation with smoothies and bowls that are thoughtfully crafted, full of color and flavor, and made to support the way people actually live. It's protein that feels fresh, balanced, and satisfying, and most importantly, protein that truly tastes amazing."

To celebrate the Protein Wave launch, Playa Bowls will roll out a series of limited-time offers throughout the menu's run, available in shops and through online ordering and the Playa Bowls app. Playa Rewards® Members can enjoy a launch-week offer to try the new menu, rotating smoothie and bowl promotions, surprise-and-delight moments like complimentary Protein Bites with select bowls, and a bonus points opportunity later in January. Together, these offers are designed to encourage discovery, reward loyal fans, and make it even easier to build protein into everyday routines during the New Year.

In addition to the new Protein Wave offerings, guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own, choosing from a variety of unique blends made with superfoods, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butter, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews, and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS:

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram for the latest news.

Playa Rewards® is a Registered Trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC

NUTELLA® is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A.

Cocowhip® is a registered trademark of Turtle Mountain, LLC.

SOURCE Playa Bowls