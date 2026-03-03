Playa Bowls Turns March Green with Matcha Mania

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Brand Introduces Matcha Bowls and Smoothies Designed to Bring Calm, Focused Energy to a High-Noise Season

BELMAR, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls is making March a Matcha Moment. The nation's leading superfruit bowl brand is launching Matcha Mania, a curated menu of matcha bowls and smoothies that blend vibrant green flavor with smooth, focused energy. Crafted with premium matcha and Playa's signature superfruit bases, the selection offers a fresh, better-for-you way to embrace a spring reset.

"March is such a high-energy time of year," said Danielle DeAngelo, director of research & development at Playa Bowls. "With everything moving fast, we love that matcha provides a more balanced source of energy. Matcha Mania is our way of helping guests feel energized without feeling overwhelmed."

Available March 3 through April 8, guests can go green with:

Coco Madness Bowl – Half Matcha Base made with Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha, and coconut milk, paired with half Playa Coconut® Base and topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberry, mango, and coco whip for a creamy, tropical take on green energy.

– Half Matcha Base made with Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha, and coconut milk, paired with half Playa Coconut® Base and topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberry, mango, and coco whip for a creamy, tropical take on green energy. Strawberry Madness Bowl – This vibrant bowl features half Matcha Base made with Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha and coconut milk, paired with half Stupid Cupid® Base made with strawberry, banana and coconut milk. It's topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberry, banana, cacao nibs and Nutella® for a sweet-meets-smooth finish.

– This vibrant bowl features half Matcha Base made with Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha and coconut milk, paired with half Stupid Cupid® Base made with strawberry, banana and coconut milk. It's topped with blueberry flax granola, fresh strawberry, banana, cacao nibs and Nutella® for a sweet-meets-smooth finish. Matcha Berry Smoothie – A layered blend of Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha, and coconut milk layered with Stupid Cupid® Base made with strawberry, banana, and coconut milk for a fruit-forward, energizing sip.

– A layered blend of Playa Coconut® Base, banana, matcha, and coconut milk layered with Stupid Cupid® Base made with strawberry, banana, and coconut milk for a fruit-forward, energizing sip. Matcha Mango Smoothie – For a bright tropical twist, Playa Coconut® Base blended with banana, matcha, and coconut milk is layered with Playa Mango Base for a smooth, refreshing sip that delivers steady, feel-good fuel.

"Matcha Mania is about giving people a choice in how they fuel their day," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "I love the idea of choosing matcha over the madness – leaning into something vibrant, balanced, and rooted in ingredients that help you feel your best. Being intentional about what you put in your body can completely change how you move through your day."

Matcha Mania will unfold throughout the month with rotating offers designed to reward guests for leaning into the green. Available in shops, through online ordering and via the Playa Bowls app, the celebration kicks off with $3 off Matcha Mania items during launch week, followed by 200 bonus Playa Rewards® Loyalty points for any Matcha Mania purchase from March 10 through March 14. Guests can also tap into "Bracket Bites" on DoorDash from March 16 through March 29, bringing the Matcha Moment straight to their door during one of the busiest ordering seasons of the year.

Beyond Matcha Mania, guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own, choosing from a variety of unique blends made with superfoods, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal, and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, nut butter, and plant-based protein, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews, and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-friendly, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by two surfers, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. They set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 370 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/ .

While supplies last. NUTELLA® is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A. Playa Coconut® is a registered trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. © 2026 Playa Bowls Franchisor. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Playa Bowls