Playa Bowls Expands with Three New Multi-Unit Agreements in Q1 as It Nears 400 Shops Nationwide

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Brand Accelerates Growth in 2026 with Strong Development Pipeline and Expanding Franchise Network

BELMAR, N.J. , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit and acai bowl concept, is continuing its rapid expansion across North America following a milestone year of growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the brand announced executed agreements with three franchise groups spanning the West, Midwest, and Southeast regions.

In Southern Nevada, husband-and-wife teams Justin and Hannah Kirkland, alongside Craig and Diana Kirkland, have signed a 10-unit development agreement. The group plans to build brand presence across the region with a focus on high-traffic, high-visibility locations and the potential to explore non-traditional venues such as airports, sports stadiums, and the Las Vegas Strip corridor. With a strong operations background managing seven Club Pilates locations in the Las Vegas Valley, the Kirklands expect to remain in an active growth phase over the next five years, targeting approximately two shop openings each year.

In the Midwest, Brittany and Jeff Ciaramita have signed a five-unit development agreement to introduce Playa Bowls to the St. Louis region. Deeply rooted in the St. Louis community, Brittany has spent more than 16 years working with Division I athletes and volunteering locally. Jeff is a practicing cardiologist and senior executive with Mercy Health System, bringing deep expertise in operations and financial management to Playa Bowls. Their development strategy prioritizes areas with strong residential density, proximity to schools, and high-traffic corridors, including Clayton, Ladue, Central West End, Creve Coeur, Town and Country, and Chesterfield. The couple is targeting their first location to open in Clayton this fall.

Further expanding in the Southeast, experienced multi-unit operator Coleen Jeter, alongside her cousin Robin Richards, has signed a multi-unit agreement in the Charlotte market and plans to open her first location in Tega Cay. Jeter brings significant franchising experience, having operated multiple restaurant concepts across several states, including McDonald's, Wingstop, and Crumbl Cookies. Her operational background and growth mindset exemplify the type of experienced franchise owners Playa Bowls continues to attract as it scales nationwide.

"These agreements reflect the strong interest we're seeing from operators who are looking for a brand with broad consumer appeal and long-term growth potential," said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer of Playa Bowls. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on disciplined development and building the right partnerships. Our goal is to expand our simple operations model thoughtfully while ensuring our franchise owners are positioned for strong performance in their markets."

Building on a milestone year of expansion in 2025, Playa Bowls is on track to open 20 new locations in the first quarter of this year. In 2025, Playa Bowls opened 85 new locations nationwide, bringing the brand to nearly 400 shops in less than one year after surpassing the 300-unit mark. The impressive pace of development reflects growing demand for the brand's fresh, better-for-you menu and its ability to attract both experienced operators and first-time franchise owners seeking scalable, community-driven concepts.

Playa Bowls has also taken a significant step into international markets with the signing of a 160-unit development agreement in Canada. The brand's Canadian master franchisee group has already signed a lease at The Well in downtown Toronto for its inaugural location, marking the beginning of a robust international pipeline.

Founded in 2014, Playa Bowls continues to grow domestically and internationally and remains focused on a balanced development strategy that combines experienced operators with passionate local entrepreneurs, supported by a flexible footprint that performs across a range of markets and formats.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook for the latest news.

To learn more about Playa Bowls and its franchising opportunities, visit franchise.playabowls.com/ .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into almost 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

SOURCE Playa Bowls