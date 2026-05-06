Playa Bowls Dives into 'Mermaid SZN' with Radiant Smoothies and Bowls With Glow-from-Within Wellness

Vibrant Swirled Blends, Superfood-Rich Blue Spirulina, and Collagen Peptides Deliver Both Beneficial Ingredients and Elevated Flavors

BELMAR, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You glow, girl! Playa Bowls® is introducing Mermaid SZN during Women's Health Month. It's a new line of four smoothies and bowls that brings together two defining elements of the brand: functional, feel-good ingredients and visually striking creations. The menu blends collagen peptides and blue spirulina, a protein-rich, antioxidant-packed superfood, with Playa's signature superfruit bases to create eye-catching, mermaid-worthy menu items with naturally bold color and tropical flavors.

The star of Mermaid SZN is the Mermaid Mood Bowl, featuring a Nutella® drizzle and seashell treat. The bowl blends Playa Pitaya® and Playa Coconut® bases, swirled with blue spirulina to create a flavorful mix of pink, blue, and soft purple tones reminiscent of ocean waters where mermaids thrive. Topped with strawberry, pineapple, blueberry flax granola, and coconut flakes, the bowl is finished with Nutella® drizzle and a one-of-a-kind seashell, where biting into the chocolate hazelnut shell reveals a rich, gooey center, a small indulgence worthy of every mermaid at heart.

Additional Mermaid SZN menu items include:

Mango Glow Bowl: A bright and refreshing blend of Playa's Mango base infused with collagen peptides to support glowing skin, hair, and nails, layered with fresh strawberry and banana, then topped with chia seeds and a dollop of coco whip. Light and satisfying, it's designed to deliver that "glow from within" feeling.

A bright and refreshing blend of Playa's Mango base infused with collagen peptides to support glowing skin, hair, and nails, layered with fresh strawberry and banana, then topped with chia seeds and a dollop of coco whip. Light and satisfying, it's designed to deliver that "glow from within" feeling. Purple Mermaid Smoothie: A superfood and protein-packed smoothie blending Playa Pitaya® with banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, organic coconut milk and vanilla protein for sustained energy, muscle support, and feel-good fuel, finished with a coco whip swirl.

A superfood and protein-packed smoothie blending Playa Pitaya® with banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, organic coconut milk and vanilla protein for sustained energy, muscle support, and feel-good fuel, finished with a coco whip swirl. Passion Glow Smoothie: This tropical blend of Playa's Passion Fruit base and Playa's Mango base is infused with collagen peptides, strawberries, organic coconut milk, and finished with a coco whip swirl.

"Mermaid SZN is all about supporting our important mermaids during Women's Health Month with flavorful, beautiful, and functionally beneficial meals that you can only find at Playa Bowls," said Danielle DeAngelo, director of research and development at Playa Bowls. "Details like the seashell on our Mermaid Mood Bowl and coco whip swirls are designed to be discovered and enjoyed, adding a playful, distinctive moment for guests."

Known for its signature superfruit bowls and laid-back surf culture roots, Playa Bowls continues to drop new menu items that surprise and delight, mixing functional ingredients into fresh, creative combinations that bring new energy to everyday wellness. Mermaid SZN builds on that foundation with offerings designed to support energy, recovery, and beauty-from-within wellness, while capturing the magic of the season through naturally vibrant, inherently shareable creations.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into nearly 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

While supplies last. NUTELLA® is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A. Playa Coconut® and Playa Pitaya® are registered trademarks of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. © 2026 Playa Bowls IP, LLC. All rights reserved.

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