Playa Bowls Launches Protein Clouds, a Heavenly High-Protein Superfood Smoothie and Bowl Line

New Smoothies and Bowls Deliver Protein, Fiber, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods, and Lower Calories for High-Protein and GLP-1 Guests

BELMAR, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls is continuing its leadership in functional wellness with the launch of Protein Clouds, a new line of smoothies and bowls that bring together high-quality protein with superfoods, whole fruits, and nutrient-dense ingredients to meet growing demand for high-protein, functional solutions. Featuring antioxidant-rich acai and blue spirulina, alongside whole fruits and USDA organic coconut milk with MCTs and B12, the Protein Clouds smoothies and bowls deliver next-level flavor with protein, fiber, antioxidants, and a host of functional benefits to support sustained energy, recovery, and everyday wellness.

The 16 oz. Protein Clouds smoothies were specifically designed with GLP-1 users in mind, offering a smaller portion with 16 to 17 grams of protein, fiber-rich ingredients, antioxidants, and as few as 330 calories. Crafted as a balanced, nutrient-dense option, they deliver a satisfying experience with vibrant flavors and a visually appealing presentation that feels as good as it looks.

With 20 oz. smoothies delivering 30 grams or more of protein and bowls offering a high-protein option, these Protein Clouds items are designed for those seeking more substantial choices throughout the day. Built to fuel active routines, they fit seamlessly into post-workout recovery, as an on-the-go meal, or as a satisfying pick-me-up to help meet protein goals.

"With any menu innovation, we focus on creating items that deliver across every dimension, from nutritional benefits and ingredient quality to taste and visual appeal," said Danielle DeAngelo, director of research and development at Playa Bowls. "These Protein Clouds offerings go beyond a traditional protein powder add-on by combining high-quality protein options with superfoods, whole fruits, and thoughtfully selected ingredients that support both function and flavor."

Available April 9, the Protein Clouds line includes:

Superberry Cloud Bowl (20g protein) : A superfood-forward bowl featuring Playa's Power Acai Blend on one half and Power Blue Spirulina Blend on the other. Each blend is made with vanilla protein delivering 20g per bowl, topped with strawberry, blueberry, blueberry flax granola, and finished with coco whip.

: A superfood-forward bowl featuring Playa's Power Acai Blend on one half and Power Blue Spirulina Blend on the other. Each blend is made with vanilla protein delivering 20g per bowl, topped with strawberry, blueberry, blueberry flax granola, and finished with coco whip. Tropical Cloud Bowl (20g protein) : Playa's superfood-powered Power Acai Blend and Power Blue Spirulina Blend are featured side by side, each made with vanilla protein and delivering 20g per bowl, layered with pineapple and mango, and topped with blueberry flax granola and coco whip for a bright, tropical finish.

: Playa's superfood-powered Power Acai Blend and Power Blue Spirulina Blend are featured side by side, each made with vanilla protein and delivering 20g per bowl, layered with pineapple and mango, and topped with blueberry flax granola and coco whip for a bright, tropical finish. Superberry Cloud Smoothie (up to 31g of protein) : Playa Acai and chocolate protein blended with strawberry, banana, and coconut milk for a superfruit-forward sip.

: Playa Acai and chocolate protein blended with strawberry, banana, and coconut milk for a superfruit-forward sip. Tidal Wave Smoothie (up to 31g of protein): A viral fan-favorite—with more than 50,000 sold during its initial launch and 1.8 million views—this smoothie features vanilla protein, Playa Coconut® base, banana, pineapple, and blue spirulina, blended with coconut milk and finished with coco whip.

A viral fan-favorite—with more than 50,000 sold during its initial launch and 1.8 million views—this smoothie features vanilla protein, Playa Coconut® base, banana, pineapple, and blue spirulina, blended with coconut milk and finished with coco whip. Golden Cloud Smoothie (up to 31g of protein): A smooth, tropical blend of vanilla protein, pineapple, mango, banana, and coconut milk, finished with coco whip.

"This menu was created to meet guests wherever they are in their wellness routine, whether they're looking for something more substantial and high in protein or something designed for a different kind of balance," said Abby Taylor, co-founder of Playa Bowls. "It's about creating food that feels good, looks beautiful, and fits naturally into how people want to eat every day."

From April 9 through April 11, Playa Rewards® members can enjoy $3 off the Protein Clouds lineup.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into nearly 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

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SOURCE Playa Bowls