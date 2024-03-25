PLAYA BOWLS HONORS SUPERFRUIT ROOTS WITH NATIONAL ACAI DAY PROMOTION

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop is Helping Rewards Members with Radiant Skin and Cravings Satisfied on April 6th

BELMAR, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand deeply rooted in the vibrant world of superfruits, Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, is celebrating National Acai Day with a special offer exclusively for rewards members. This National Acai Day on Saturday, April 6, rewards members will receive $5 off any acai bowl purchased in-shop, online, or through the Playa Bowls' mobile app. This offer is valid for Playa Bowls rewards members for one-day only at all 200+ locations, so be sure to join Playa Bowls program through the brand's mobile app!

"Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai, while educating consumers on the benefits of the superfruit," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer at Playa Bowls. "With the known valuable nutrients of the acai berry and our passion for giving guests the perfect excuse to indulge in a healthy bite, we're so excited to celebrate the superfruit that we all can't get enough of with our rewards members on National Acai Day!"

With acai at the heart of the brand, Playa Bowls sources the antioxidant-rich superfruit from Brazil to formulate its very own signature Playa Acai blend made with the highest quality organic acai. Packed with antioxidants, fiber and healthy fats, acai is hailed as a superfruit for its potential to boost energy levels, support heart health and promote overall well-being. In addition to the superfruit's internal benefits, the berry's antioxidant-rich properties deliver certain skincare benefits. When incorporated into a skincare routine, acai can even out the skin tone and reduce dark spots due to its high potency of Vitamin C, while also brightening and hydrating, leaving skin feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and more radiant.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

