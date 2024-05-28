PLAYA BOWLS INTRODUCES NEW SUMMER SPECIALS FEATURING NUTELLA®

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Celebrates Sweet Summertime with Discount for Rewards Members, Plus Free Color Changing Cup on National Smoothie Day

BELMAR, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green, and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew, and more, announced the launch of its new summer specials menu, featuring four new healthy, yet indulgent options for guests to enjoy on repeat this summer. Available from June 4th to September 3rd, each item features the rich, hazelnut cocoa taste of Nutella® to satisfy your sweet tooth. To celebrate the introduction of these menu items, Playa Bowls is offering rewards members $3 off on any Summer Special item from June 4th through June 8th.

Beach Bum Bowl : Half Playa Acai Base Half Stupid Cupid Base (strawberry, banana & coconut milk) topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, banana & Nutella®





: Half Playa Acai Base Half Stupid Cupid Base (strawberry, banana & coconut milk) topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, banana & Nutella® Cocoa Cold Brew : Made with chicory coffee concentrate, Nutella® & oat milk





: Made with chicory coffee concentrate, Nutella® & oat milk Summer Vacay Coconut Protein Bites : Blueberry flax granola, coconut flakes, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, coconut oil & Nutella®





: Blueberry flax granola, coconut flakes, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, coconut oil & Nutella® Sweet Summer Smoothie: Strawberry, banana, vanilla protein, Nutella® & So Delicious Coconutmilk

Available from June 4th to September 3rd, each item features the rich, hazelnut cocoa taste of Nutella® Post this

To keep the summer vibes going, Playa Bowls, in partnership with So Delicious® Dairy Free, is celebrating National Smoothie Day on June 21st with an offer to receive a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase of any smoothie.** Check out the variety of delicious smoothie offerings, made with So Delicious Dairy Free Coconutmilk, and pick your favorite to try! To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand's mobile app.

"The addition of the creamy cocoa and hazelnut flavors to each of our Summer Specials makes these limited-time offerings truly irresistible, and we can't wait for our guests to try them all," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "At Playa Bowls, we want it to feel like Summer all year long, so it's exciting to partner with great brands to produce these delicious offerings. Make sure to download the Playa Rewards app to participate in the Summer Specials and National Smoothie Day promotions!"

**Must download Playa Rewards app to claim National Smoothie Day offer. All purchases must be made in-shop only by Playa Rewards members. Cups available while supplies last. Limit 1 cup per guest.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok . For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or TikTok . For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com .

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

Contact:

Isabella Bobillo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Playa Bowls