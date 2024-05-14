PLAYA BOWLS MARKS A TRIUMPHANT FIRST QUARTER WITH SIGNING OF 14 MULTI-UNIT COMMITMENTS TO OPEN A TOTAL OF 63 ADDITIONAL FRANCHISE SHOPS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Has Strong Start to 2024 with Opening of 20 New Locations

BELMAR, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has announced the signing of 14 multi-unit franchise commitments during the first quarter of 2024. These commitments will introduce 63 new shops in key markets, including Manhattan, Sarasota, Phoenix, and Miami among other regions. Playa Bowls also signed 9 additional single unit franchises in the first quarter. With 20 new locations already opened since the start of the year, Playa Bowls is on track to open 75 locations and secure more than 100 franchise commitments.

Brothers Hanish, Pratik and Alpesh Patel are among Playa Bowls' new multi-unit franchise owners who signed a three-store commitment to introduce the brand to the Houston market. The brothers anticipate that their first shop will open before the close of 2024 in The Woodlands neighborhood in northern Houston. Their decision to partner with Playa Bowls stems from a shared passion for health and wellness. Both Hanish and Pratik have backgrounds in medicine where they've witnessed firsthand the rising rates of diabetes and heart disease across the U.S. The partners are eager to bring Playa Bowls to the city to provide the community with healthier meal options.

"Playa Bowls is a brand I've been keeping my eye on since 2020. My first experience trying Playa Bowls was in San Antonio, where I fell in love with their healthy, clean products," said Hanish Patel. "When you step into a Playa Bowls' shop, there is an overall great vibe inside. Immediately I wanted to have this brand and its products closer to Houston."

Signing a seven-store commitment, Ben Bennett is also a new Playa Bowls franchise owner with intent to expand the brand throughout Pittsburgh and Cleveland, as well as open a shop at West Virginia University in Morgantown. Bennett's admiration for Playa Bowls began after his children introduced him to the inviting atmosphere and diverse selection of refreshing, superfruit menu offerings, leading him to sign a commitment this past March. With experience as a small business and franchise owner, Bennett is eager to contribute to the growth of Playa Bowls.

"While 60% of our new franchises are signed with existing operators, we're pleased to welcome more Playa Bowls franchisees into our system to assist in the nationwide development of our brand," said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer at Playa Bowls. "The beginning of 2024 has propelled us into a strong start for the year, helping us solidify our presence in existing markets including Miami, Phoenix, and Boston. We're also looking forward to introducing our brand to new territories like Houston and Cleveland. Our franchise network is rapidly expanding as owners are recognizing the success of the Playa Bowls brand and are feeling inspired to bring our delicious and nutritious menu offerings to new communities. We're excited about the momentum we've already gained so early in the year and are eager for what lies ahead."

Playa Bowls' expansion efforts have resulted in multi-unit commitments across the following markets:

Manhattan, NY – ten units signed by Raj Punwani

– ten units signed by Raj Punwani Boerne, TX – three united signed by Linda and Lou Crerand

– three united signed by Sarasota / Tampa, FL – five units signed by Ethan and Jacob McGowan

/ – five units signed by Ethan and Jacob McGowan Phoenix, AZ – four units signed by Brad Crider

– four units signed by Brad Crider Miami / Orlando, FL – five units signed by Alexandra Arguello

/ – five units signed by Alexandra Arguello Atlanta, GA – three units signed by Michael and Jenn O'Donnell

– three units signed by Michael and Jenn O'Donnell West Providence, RI – three units signed by Erik Hamel and partners

– three units signed by Erik Hamel and partners Waldorf, MD – three units signed by Numaan Shah

– three units signed by Numaan Shah Hartford, CT – three units signed by Hanish Patel and partners

– three units signed by Hanish Patel and partners East Providence, RI – three units signed by Raed Yazbeck

– three units signed by Raed Yazbeck Long Island , NY – four units signed by Jason and Alyson Halpin

, NY – four units signed by Jason and Alyson Halpin Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – three units signed by Anupam Reddy

– three units signed by Anupam Reddy Pittsburgh, PA , Cleveland, OH , and Morgantown, WV – seven units signed by Ben Bennett

, , and Morgantown, WV – seven units signed by Miami, FL – four units signed by Roxanne and Barry Vogel

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 225 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

Playa Bowls is seeking qualified and experienced new franchise operators with a passion for the Playa Bowls brand. For more information on franchising, please visit www.franchise.playabowls.com .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into 200 shops nationwide that operates in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, Inc. Female Founders 250, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Andrea Mazzola

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Playa Bowls