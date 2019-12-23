PlaySugarHouse.com Plays Santa For Non-Profit Worker Who Hit The Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot For More Than $140,000 On $1 Bet

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is making Christmas a whole lot merrier for a Somerset County woman who hit the mega jackpot on Divine Fortune late last night. Stephanie J., who asked that we not share her last name, hit the jackpot with only a $1 bet, winning $140,144.52.

The 37-year old non-profit worker was celebrating the holidays at her parent's house when she decided to play the online progressive game. Her mother and sister were watching when she struck her fortune.

"We were at first shocked and simply stunned," said Stephanie. "Then we all just started screaming and woke up the whole house. This changes everything. It really is life changing."

Single, Stephanie says she'll use her winnings to pay off her car, invest, pay it forward by helping others and treat her family to some really great Christmas presents this year! She adds she's only been betting online for just over two years and only plays on PlaySugarHouse.com and never plays more than $1 bets and limits her betting to never more than $100.

"We love hearing how our players plan to use their winnings and how these jackpots will change their lives," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "This latest winner hitting the jackpot on a $1 bet also shows it doesn't matter the amount you bet, anyone can win!"

PlaySugarHouse.com also has a site in Pennsylvania, where the Divine Fortune jackpot has hit 10 times since its summer launch, with the last three happening during this holiday season. A Hillsdale man hit twice, once in November on a $20 bet and just last week on a $100 bet, to win more than $386,000.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer, supplier, and operator of a leading social casino & sportsbook platform currently deployed at affiliated land-based casinos and with other third-party partners of RSI. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

