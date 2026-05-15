PLAYTIKA STOCK ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of Playtika Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm - PLTK

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholder litigation firm Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) ("Playtika") on behalf of the company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Playtika and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Playtika shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/playtika-holding/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, which means that the firm's clients never pay any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

(888) 715 - 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC