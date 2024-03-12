Playvox Announces Annual Partner of the Year Awards for Workforce Engagement Management Solutions.

Salesforce, Dialpad, Gladly, Neuraflash, and Bridgepointe recognized for CX

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions for digital-first contact and support centers, today announced its annual Partner of the Year Awards. Global and industry-leading brands including Salesforce , Dialpad Inc. , Gladly , Neuraflash , and Bridgepointe were recognized for leadership, commitment to customer support, approach to call center innovation, and partnership with Playvox and their customers.

The annual Playvox Partner of the Year Awards for Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions recognize those organizations that exemplify excellence and continue to contribute to industry collaboration, growth, and success. Now in its third year, these partners were selected for their ongoing dedication to customer challenges and unique methodologies to deliver WFM and AI solutions at the contact center, in North America and abroad.

"We are truly honored to have these amazing organizations as partners to help us grow our customer base and enhance the industry in 2024," said Daniel Pagel, Chief Executive Officer, Playvox. "We look forward to seeing what we can do together in 2024 and beyond."

New Partnerships for 2024

Playvox started 2024 with a fast start, adding several new partnerships to its portfolio, including Freshworks , Five9 , and Intelisys . Customers such as Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) , formerly Angie's List (and HomeAdvisor); Afterpay Limited , known for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL); and Going , formerly Scott's Cheap Flights also recently selected Playvox because of its deep integrations with leading CRM and CCaaS solutions — helping to increase and drive workflow, productivity, efficiency, streamline costs, and drive growth.

"Playvox is dedicated to serving our existing and future customers with solutions that enhance engagement for agent and customer experiences, as well as workforce solutions," continued Pagel. "With partnerships and customers like these, along with our advanced products, like enhanced WFM and Quality Management (QM) solutions, we are well positioned to achieve our goal."

