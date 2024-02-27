Playvox Announces Partnership Integration with Five9 to Create Exceptional Experiences for Customers and Agents

Playvox's full suite of Workforce Management solutions

now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions for digital-first contact and support centers, today announced its partnership with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. Playvox's full Workforce Management (WFM) Solution is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, enabling businesses across all industries to easily integrate Playvox's intuitive and seamless technology with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually. It provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, and workforce optimization, combined with practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. Playvox's WFM leverages AI to help make planning, forecasting, employee scheduling, and intraday planning easier, more accurate, and far less time-consuming. These solutions, combined with the Five9 platform, offer organizations customized, smarter, simpler, and unique experiences with real-time visibility into their business – all while empowering their employees with flexibility and insight.

"Playvox is proud to align with Five9 to bring its full suite of solutions, including its award-winning Workforce Management (WFM) solution to its shared and new customers," said Daniel Pagel, Chief Executive Officer, Playvox. "Companies like Chime, Rothy's, and the Pan Foundation are already taking advantage of our innovative technologies. Now, this partnership allows them to access these solutions from the Five9 integrated marketplace."

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, Stitch Fix, and Twitter. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Slack, Kustomer and Zendesk. Learn more:

Web: https://www.playvox.com

Blog: https://www.playvox.com/blog/

Twitter: @playvoxcx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/playvox/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playvox

Media Contact:

Chrissy Calabrese

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox