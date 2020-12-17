Playvox Hires First Chief Product and Strategy Officer and Expands Executive Bench with New SVP Global Sales, VP of Product Marketing, and VP of Finance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading contact center SaaS provider of agent optimization software for quality assurance, performance management, coaching, learning, voice of the customer, and motivation today announced the addition of Kristyn Emenecker as chief product and strategy officer, Chuck Krogman as senior vice president of global sales, Jennifer Waite as vice president product marketing, and Ana McCloud as vice president of finance.

Kristyn Emenecker joins Playvox as chief product and strategy officer. Her role is to define product strategy and lead the creation of products that deliver increased, differentiated value to both customers and the business. Kristyn has been a leading voice in the customer experience (CX) and contact center industry for more than 20 years and is a frequent speaker on cloud contact center, workforce optimization, and customer engagement topics.

"It's hard to find a person who is more passionate and energetic about transforming the way contact centers work. Kristyn has a proven track record in building trusted relationships with customers, designing successful product roadmaps, and leading product teams in the contact center industry" said Oscar Giraldo, founder and CEO of Playvox.

Kristyn honed her love for the customer in various senior leadership roles across SaaS product/technology, operational, consulting, sales/marketing, and corporate strategy at companies including Verint, NICE inContact, Mercom, and TPG TeleManagement. She recently served as SVP product strategy for Verint, where she was responsible for product and go-to-market strategy globally for Verint's broad portfolio of 30+ customer engagement solutions.

"I'm excited to leverage my experience in building winning product portfolios that customers value," said Emenecker. "Joining a nimble, fast-growth company like Playvox and being able to directly contribute to its success is an honor."

Chuck Krogman joins as senior vice president of global sales, responsible for leading customer growth, sales productivity, market share, revenue, and cooperative partnerships.

Chuck has more than 30 years of experience in SaaS, sales, field marketing, and operations management. Prior to joining Playvox, he served as vice president of sales in the eastern region for Talkdesk where he built their eastern region from inception. Chuck has consistently been recognized as the top revenue performer and was named Talkdesk Sales Leader of the Year in 2019. He has held senior-level roles at ShoreTel (acquired by Mitel), where he was instrumental in scaling and growing the business from venture start-up to a successful initial public offering (IPO).

Jennifer Waite joins as vice president of product marketing, responsible for solutions marketing strategy, messaging, segmentation, and solutions programs.

Jennifer has 30 years of experience in customer experience and the contact center industry. Prior to joining Playvox, she held roles with Verint, NICE inContact, and TPG TeleManagement where she was responsible for defining and implementing cloud-based contact center solutions market strategies, market positioning, messaging, market segmentation, and go-to-market launch plans.

Ana McCloud joins as vice president finance, responsible for the company's budgeting, financial planning, treasury, taxes, and corporate finance. With over 13 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting, leading teams in fast-paced growing software environments, Ana has successfully led multiple merger and acquisition events for companies including MercuryGate International and Sageworks Inc.

"Kristyn, Chuck, Jennifer, and Ana bring tremendous industry experience and will propel Playvox's mission to empower customer-facing teams to provide exceptional customer experiences," shared Giraldo. "We welcome them to the Playvox team and look forward to working together to create strategic value for our customers."

Learn more at https://www.playvox.com .

About Playvox:

Playvox equips modern businesses and BPOs with the most comprehensive, collaborative, and insightful customer service agent optimization software suite for quality assurance, performance management, coaching, learning, voice of the customer, recognition, and agent motivation. Our automated and centralized solutions integrate with popular platforms including Zendesk, Salesforce, Talkdesk, Freshdesk, RingCentral, LiveChat, Kustomer, HelpScout, Helpshift, Genesys, Slack, and Intercom. Playvox empowers agents, team leaders, QA analysts, and managers with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to improve the customer experience and improve revenue generation within hours for progressive, customer-centric organizations of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Bryon Thomas

Playvox

+1 305-981-6652

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox

Related Links

http://www.playvox.com

