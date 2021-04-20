Playvox Launches Global Channel Partner Program to Meet Increasing Market Demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its global Channel Partner Program and named Carver Matheidas, Vice President of Channels.

Playvox is a globally recognized up-and-coming software leader in workforce optimization and engagement. The Playvox Suite of cloud-based applications empowers agents, workforce managers, quality analysts, team leaders, and management with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to create healthy work environments that result in superior customer experience.

Six inaugural partners were announced to help meet the growing global demand for Playvox solutions. Each partner is licensed to resell the full Playvox solution suite.

Aktie Now, a Brazilian consulting and technology company focused on customer service, offers the best digital service solutions through partnerships with major players in the market, such as Playvox, to create the best experiences for brands.

CX Effect is a solutions integrator helping business leaders navigate their customer experience investments. The CX Effect team of Advisors guides companies as they navigate the complex CX ecosystem, matching an organization's unique needs with the best solutions on the market.

Cloud Tech Gurus is a boutique "Contact Center Technology Marketplace" with 50+ categories of solutions and 100+ cutting-edge, next-generation solution partners (Suppliers). Between our expert Advisors (Consultants) and our Supplier Portfolio, Cloud Tech Gurus helps companies source and procure various technology solutions more effectively/efficiently to solve their business and customer outcomes, all at no cost to the client.

Cloud Warriors is a technology brokerage and consulting firm with a mission to create jobs for U.S. Military Veterans. Our team of experts strategizes with clients to craft innovation and digital transformation plans that empower their organizations to increase productivity, enhance security, and reduce costs.

Kolekto Tecnologia , a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant, is a multi-cloud, strategic technology consultancy that delivers end-to-end business solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients across industries with a complete service framework from business to technology advisory services.

, a leader in the quadrant, is a multi-cloud, strategic technology consultancy that delivers end-to-end business solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients across industries with a complete service framework from business to technology advisory services. Winspeed Technologies helps their clients identify areas of opportunity where technology can drive efficiency, cost reduction, productivity, and strategic advantage and then pairs them with the best solutions and suppliers through their Smart Sourcing process.

Leading this market expansion initiative is Playvox's newest leadership team member, Carver Matheidas, Vice President of Channels. Before joining Playvox, Matheidas was VP of Channel Sales and Delivery for Zoomi.ai where he designed and managed technology and channel partnerships and programs. He also led channel and partner business management for Five9 and ShoreTel.

For more information on Playvox's workforce management suite, click here .

Quotes:

"The Playvox partnership strengthens our ability to help customers transform their businesses with the industry's best digital customer service solutions," said Bruno Stuchi, CEO at Aktie Now. "We are delighted to offer Playvox's digital-first workforce and quality management solutions to our Latin American customers."

"We are very excited to have Playvox in our Contact Center Technology Marketplace. They are the hottest solution partner we have and are gaining much hype with our clients," said Jessica Voss, Chief Technology Matchmaker at Cloud Tech Gurus.

"The ability to quickly address customer needs regardless of the engagement channel they are in is a key success factor in this decade. Playvox's digital-first workforce engagement platform enables agents to deliver superior omnichannel customer service," said Eric Chanh, Founder at Cloud Warriors. "Our team of experts helps clients empower their organizations to increase productivity with Playvox."

"The new hybrid workforce and increased focus on delivering successful customer experiences requires businesses to prepare for and manage their interactions in a new way. Playvox enables businesses to effectively address these changes and experience new levels of CX success," said Andrew Pryfogle, Founder and CEO at CX Effect. "By partnering with Playvox, our Advisors gain access to a solution that's at the forefront of providing innovative strategies for how contact centers optimize their workforce."

"Our relationship with Playvox began as a customer. We use Playvox's quality management and incentive in our contact center of 30 agents who support 10,000 Salesforce users," said Carlos Vicente, Founder Partner, Co-CEO, and Head of Business & Marketing of Kolekto Tecnologia. "After seeing our results, it was clear how Playvox could benefit our customers and the Brazilian market. As a customer, it was a natural next step for us to partner with Playvox."

"The importance of customer experience has never been greater, and neither has the need for enterprises to achieve it efficiently and cost-effectively. That's why we're excited to offer Playvox's industry-leading solutions to our clients," said Craig Fox, Director of Enterprise Sales at Winspeed Technologies.

About Playvox:

Playvox's digital-first culture and cloud-native suite of workforce engagement management solutions elevate today's most innovative customer service organizations with the agent-enrichment tools needed to deliver on today's demanding digital experience standards. By facilitating a 360-degree view of your representatives and overall service operations, Playvox supports many pioneering organizations in the current digital transformation movement, such as Twitter, Zendesk, NuBank, and SoFi. Our portfolio of WFM, QA, Performance Management, Coaching, Learning, VoC, and Agent Motivation software deploys rapidly. It integrates easily with Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Kustomer, Slack, and other platforms, enabling you to deliver optimization to the heart of modern service operations. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

