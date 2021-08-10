Playvox Names Louis Bucciarelli as CEO To Lead Accelerating Growth

Since joining Playvox in 2019, Bucciarelli has worked side by side with Oscar Giraldo, co-founder, to execute the company's strategic direction. As Chief Operating Officer, Bucciarelli oversaw finance, customer success, marketing, partners, international operations, and sales. He helped grow the company's functions from a start-up model to well-executed global operations, completing two acquisitions and one funding round. Also under his leadership, Playvox achieved triple-digit growth, global expansion in Europe and APAC, established strategic relationships with its clients and partners, and now has over 175 employees. As CEO, engineering, product management, and human resources are also now part of Bucciarelli's responsibilities.

Oscar Giraldo, co-founder of Playvox, has taken on a new role as Chief Innovation Officer and will continue serving on the board of directors. In his new position, Giraldo will be responsible for driving innovation across the company, including evaluating new technologies and partnerships that further shape Playvox's leadership role in workforce engagement management in the digital market.

"I look forward to continuing to work side by side with Louis in his new role," shared Giraldo. "Becoming Chief Innovation Officer tightly aligns my core strengths with envisioning and evangelizing the future of customer contact center experience delivery to create greater value for our organization, employees, the industry, and stakeholders."

"Playvox is uniquely poised to lead the workforce engagement management market and power operational excellence enabling our customers to deliver exceptional experiences," said Louis Bucciarelli. "I am honored, humbled, and excited to be chosen to lead this amazing team as we build software and relationships that unlock the potential in every customer, every employee, and every interaction."

Social Networks:

About Playvox:

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding DX pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

Media Contact:

Bryon Thomas

Playvox

+1 305-981-6652

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox

Related Links

http://www.playvox.com

