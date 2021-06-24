Playvox Workforce Management Keeps SeatGeek Staffed for Rapid Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, announced that SeatGeek, Inc. , the leading mobile-focused ticket platform, has partnered with Playvox to implement workforce management within their CX team.

As SeatGeek expands its market share and geographic coverage, year-over-year contact volume increased proportionally. It became clear that long-range and intra-day forecasting and staff scheduling capabilities needed to be strengthened before they became a challenge impacting growth. Compounding that was a need for greater visibility into coverage gaps and schedule updates during the day as volumes shifted across channels. To continue meeting channel-specific SLAs, current processes and technologies were assessed and opportunities identified where efficiencies and reliability could be increased to meet the confidence needed in scheduling.

"Life with Playvox is more organized and less stressful," shared Kayla Roden, Manager of CX Operations at SeatGeek. Tweet this

"Life with Playvox is more organized and less stressful," shared Kayla Roden, Manager of CX Operations at SeatGeek. "We ultimately chose Playvox Workforce Management because it was by far the most robust and customizable tool out of all the options we reviewed. It was a pretty easy decision for us."

After evaluating eight different workforce management vendors, SeatGeek selected Playvox for its ability to accurately and automatically forecast volumes and coverage based on configurable SLAs for each service channel and queue. After implementation, the SeatGeek team reduced the number of hours spent each week creating reliable forecasting and staffing/scheduling models. Playvox also provides critical performance and productivity metrics at the individual and team levels that enable contact center managers to increase agent engagement and performance.

"Playvox quickly and easily helped SeatGeek develop reliable forecasts which enabled them to employ a variety of staffing models," said Oscar Giraldo, CEO and Founder, Playvox. "We're empowering customers with greater visibility into all aspects of their contact center employees to deliver the best experience for agents and customers."

Social Networks:

About Playvox:

Playvox's digital-first culture and cloud-native suite of workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions elevate today's most innovative customer service organizations with the agent-enrichment tools needed to deliver on today's demanding digital experience standards. By facilitating a 360-degree view of your representatives and overall service operations, Playvox supports many pioneering organizations in the current digital transformation movement, such as Twitter, Zendesk, NuBank, and SoFi. Our portfolio of WFM, QA, Performance Management, Coaching, Learning, VoC, and Agent Motivation software deploys rapidly. It integrates easily with Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Kustomer, Slack, and other platforms, enabling you to deliver optimization to the heart of modern service operations. Learn more at www.playvox.com .

Media Contact:

Bryon Thomas

Playvox

+1 305-981-6652

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox

Related Links

http://www.playvox.com

